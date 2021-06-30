Zahnley appointed Woodbury County emergency services director

SIOUX CITY — Dawn Zahnley has been temporarily appointed as the Woodbury County Emergency Services director.

Zahnley, of Anthon, will succeed longtime director Gary Brown, who will retire on July 6.

She officially started her new duties Wednesday.

As the department's current administrative assistant, Zahnley has worked for the county in emergency services for over 17 years. She has completed the training required by the state of Iowa and has an understanding of the department and responsibilities, according to county officials.

She will be paid an additional $6 per hour for the weeks in which she serves as the director. The difference, including benefits, is approximately $14,687.82 annually.

Service programs approved by the Iowa Department of Public Health are required to have a designated service director at all times.

The director is responsible for:

- Being accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week or ensure accessibility to a service director designee;

- Being responsible for providing direction and overall supervisor of the administrative and operations aspects of the service program;