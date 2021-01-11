Zero COVID-19 deaths recorded in Siouxland counties Monday

SIOUX CITY -- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported by any Siouxland counties on Monday.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 27 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, where the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 16.4 percent. Woodbury County had 12,759 total cases of the virus and 173 total deaths as of Monday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, Dakota County added 19 new cases of the virus. The Northeast Nebraska county had 3,684 total COVID-19 cases of 67 total COVID-19-related deaths as of Monday. Its seven-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate was 11.19 percent Monday.

Crawford County continued to have the highest 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Northwest Iowa and the fourth highest in the state at 25.3 percent. The county had recorded 2,251 total cases of the virus and 22 total deaths as of Monday evening.

District Health reported that 46 patients with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Sunday.