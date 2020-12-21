Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland Monday

SIOUX CITY -- No Siouxland counties reported any COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
However, 14-day positivity rates remained high in Northwest Iowa counties.
Crawford County led the state with a rate of 24 percent. Buena Vista County had the sixth highest rate, 21.3 percent, while Ida County ranked eighth, 20.3 percent, followed by Cherokee County in ninth, 20.1 percent.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday in Woodbury County. According to state statistics, the county, which had a positivity rate of 15 percent on Monday, had 11,850 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.
District Health reported that 56 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up six from Sunday.
Of those patients, 35 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 21 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 27 are Woodbury County residents.
As of Monday, 142 long-term care facilities in Iowa are suffering COVID-19 outbreaks. Cumulatively, long-term care outbreaks have been implicated in 1,136 of Iowa's 3,533 COVID-19 deaths.
Twenty-six long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, spread across every county except Clay County, are currently suffering outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At Accura Healthcare of Sioux City, 42 have tested positive. Of these, 29 are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 14 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 26 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 18 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 17 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 26 have tested positive. One of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 55 have tested positive. Of these, 35 are considered recovered.
-- At the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 12 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 16 are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 25 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 58 have tested positive. Of these, 47 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 22 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Rock Rapids Health Center in Rock Rapids, 20 have tested positive. One of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Milford, 45 have tested positive. Of these, 30 are considered recovered.
-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, 20 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 56 have tested positive. Of these, 36 are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities have apparently resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities.
