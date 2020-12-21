Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland Monday

-- At Accura Healthcare of Sioux City, 42 have tested positive. Of these, 29 are considered recovered.

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.

-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 14 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 26 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.

-- At the Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.

-- At the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.

-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 18 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 17 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.

-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 26 have tested positive. One of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.