Longtime Nebraska death row inmate dies in prison

A longtime Nebraska death row inmate died Saturday, according to prison records. Arthur L. Gales was 55.

In 2003, he was sentenced to death for the first-degree murder of two children, 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler, in Omaha in 2001.

Gales got another 50 years for the attempted murder of their mother, whom he'd severely beaten.

Only two men on death row had been there longer — John Lotter and Raymond Mata.

Gales was said to have had cancer. A grand jury will be called to review his death, as is done by state law whenever an inmate dies in state custody.

