SIOUX CITY -- MANIA, the world's number one ABBA tribute band, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on March 30, 2024.
Formed in 1999, MANIA: The ABBA Tribute has toured every continent in the world and has played more than 3,000 live concerts in more than 35 countries. With stunning costumes, energetic choreography and impeccable musicianship, MANIA is said to recreate the magic of ABBA's music in all its glory.
Tickets for MANIA will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at orpheumlive.com or at the Primebank Box Office.