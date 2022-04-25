Megan Thee Stallion speaks out, Elon Musk's plans for Twitter, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, April 25.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion claims fellow rapper Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet immediately after he allegedly shot her foot, and says she told authorities she stepped on glass because she was afraid police would open fire.

Megan was moved to tears as she recounted the 2020 incident during an interview that aired Monday on “CBS Mornings,” claiming Lanez opened fire following an argument after leaving a party at reality star Kylie Jenner’s house in Los Angeles.

“I look down at my feet and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m really bleeding,” Megan told host Gayle King during the emotional interview. Read more about what she said here:

Melissa Lucio

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case. Read more here:

Elon Musk and Twitter

Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world's richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. Read what he said here:

