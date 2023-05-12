On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times have ended in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system. Meanwhile, the administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to release migrants more quickly when Border Patrol holding stations are full.

» California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the state’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion.

» Indianapolis police say four people were shot, one fatally, outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant.

» Storms in parts of the southern Plains produced numerous small tornadoes but no reports of deaths or injuries. The Storm Prediction Center says another round of storms is possible beginning Friday afternoon.

» Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has left a high court in Islamabad after it granted him broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases.

» Ukrainian military commanders say their troops recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

» Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi newspaperman and award-winning television journalist who kept Americans informed about the Iran hostage crisis as State Department spokesman, has died at age 88.

» Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO.

» The U.S. Postal Service is replacing thousands of antiquated keys used by postal carriers and installing thousands of high-security collection boxes to stop a surge in robberies and mail thefts.

» Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending his lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case.

» Fans of swimming, gymnastics and track & field can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States.