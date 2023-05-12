On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times have ended in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system. The change came early Friday after migrants raced to enter the United States before the new restrictions set in.
» A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities on a manslaughter charge.
» The Eurovision Song Contest has barred President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from addressing the final of the pan-continental music competition as it would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”
» China is sending a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia starting next week in what it calls an effort to help reach a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
» Researchers are studying how flavor molecules give champagne a distinct taste.
» In sports, the Nuggets advanced in the NBA playoffs while the Celtics rallied late to force a seventh game in their series against the 76ers. The Hurricanes eliminated the Devils in the NHL playoffs and the Stars picked up a big win on home ice. The Rays continued to win and the 2023 NFL schedule was released.
» House Republicans are aiming to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers.
» Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him.
» Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
» British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces.
» The Vatican is formally recognizing 21 Coptic Orthodox workers who were beheaded by Islamic militants in Libya as martyrs.
» The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week rose to its highest level in a year-and-a-half, though the labor market remains healthy by historical standards.
» Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates.
» On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London.
» Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA. That is, as an adviser — not as a coach.
