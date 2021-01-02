Mr. Goodfellow: Family Health Care Indian Hills Clinic

 Skip to main content
Family Health Care Indian Hills Medical Clinic has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees of the practice are shown at their Sioux City clinic.

DONOR: Family Health Care Indian Hills Clinic

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: Family Health Care Indian Hills Clinic started in 2002 serving the health care needs of the Siouxland community for all age groups. The family practice physicians have extensive training and experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions. They take a total wellness approach to preserving, restoring and improving the physical and emotional health of their patients.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to partner with the Goodfellow charity, which gives so much to the needy children of Siouxland," Dr. Frank Marino said.

