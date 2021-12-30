Mr. Goodfellow: Family Health Care Indian Hills Clinic

DONOR: Family Health Care Indian Hills Clinic
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONORS: Family Health Care Indian Hills Clinic started in 2002 serving the health care needs of the Siouxland community for all age groups. The family practice physicians have extensive training and experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions. They take a total wellness approach to preserving, restoring and improving the physical and emotional health of their patients.
DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to partner with the Goodfellow charity, which gives so much to the needy children of Siouxland," Dr. Frank Marino said.