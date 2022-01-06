 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology

2021 Goodfellows Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Staff members are shown at the Sioux City medical practice on Dec. 8.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology is a five-physician OBGYN practice. Physicians are Paul Eastman MD, Tauhni Hunt MD, Angela Aldrich MD, Melissa Holtz MD and Hannah Dewald MD. Siouxland OBGYN is proud to provide high-quality comprehensive and considerate women's health care to the women of Siouxland since 1975.

DONOR COMMENT: "The physicians and staff at Siouxland OBGYN are thrilled to share this donation to Siouxland children." 

