Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology

DONOR: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONORS: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology is a five-physician OBGYN practice. Physicians are Paul Eastman MD, Tauhni Hunt MD, Angela Aldrich MD, Melissa Holtz MD and Hannah Dewald MD. Siouxland OBGYN is proud to provide high-quality comprehensive and considerate women's health care to the women of Siouxland since 1975.
DONOR COMMENT: "The physicians and staff at Siouxland OBGYN are thrilled to share this donation to Siouxland children."