Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology
Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology

2020 Goodfellow Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology

Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees at the women's healthcare practice are shown Dec. 9 at its Sioux City offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology is a five-physician OBGYN practice. Physicians are Paul Eastman MD, Tauhni Hunt MD, Angela Aldrich MD, Melissa Holtz MD and Hannah Dewald MD. Siouxland OBGYN is proud to provide high-quality comprehensive and considerate women's health care to the women of Siouxland since 1975.

DONOR COMMENT: "The physicians and staff at Siouxland OBGYN are thrilled to share this donation to Siouxland children." 

