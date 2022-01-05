 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

2021 Goodfellows The Warrior Hotel

The Warrior Hotel has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Members of the Sioux City hotel's management team are shown Dec. 22.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: The Warrior Hotel is the new luxury offering at Sixth and Nebraska streets. The Historic renovation has created a better place for all to live, work and play. Woodbury’s An American Steakhouse, War Eagle Lanes, the Two Finches Spa and The Crown rooftop bar are open to the public. Our rooms are an escape from the outside world “Sincerely Sioux City.”

DONOR COMMENT: “We are thrilled to support Mr. Goodfellow Charities and thank all who have participated in the positive change Mr. Goodfellow Charities provides," said Lila Plambeck, director of sales and marketing.

