Mr. Goodfellow: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

DONOR: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONORS: The Warrior Hotel is the new luxury offering at Sixth and Nebraska streets. The Historic renovation has created a better place for all to live, work and play. Woodbury’s An American Steakhouse, War Eagle Lanes, the Two Finches Spa and The Crown rooftop bar are open to the public. Our rooms are an escape from the outside world “Sincerely Sioux City.”
DONOR COMMENT: “We are thrilled to support Mr. Goodfellow Charities and thank all who have participated in the positive change Mr. Goodfellow Charities provides," said Lila Plambeck, director of sales and marketing.