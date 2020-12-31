 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
Mr. Goodfellow: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

2020 Goodfellow The Warrior Hotel

The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Staff members at the downtown Sioux City hotel are shown Nov. 16.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONORS: The Warrior Hotel is the new luxury offering at Sixth and Nebraska streets. The Hipstoric renovation has created a better place for all to live, work and play. Woodbury’s An American Steakhouse, War Eagle Lanes and our soon-to-be Two Fitches Spa are open to the public. Our rooms are an escape from the outside world “Sincerely Sioux City.”

DONOR COMMENT: “We are thrilled to support Mr. Goodfellow Charities and thank all who have participated in the positive change Mr. Goodfellow Charities provides," said Lila Plambeck, director of sales and marketing.

