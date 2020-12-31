Mr. Goodfellow: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

DONOR: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONORS: The Warrior Hotel is the new luxury offering at Sixth and Nebraska streets. The Hipstoric renovation has created a better place for all to live, work and play. Woodbury’s An American Steakhouse, War Eagle Lanes and our soon-to-be Two Fitches Spa are open to the public. Our rooms are an escape from the outside world “Sincerely Sioux City.”
DONOR COMMENT: “We are thrilled to support Mr. Goodfellow Charities and thank all who have participated in the positive change Mr. Goodfellow Charities provides," said Lila Plambeck, director of sales and marketing.