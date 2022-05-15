Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting

Two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday at a bustling Houston flea market, authorities.

The shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Investigators believe one of the people hospitalized was among those who opened fire and two more suspected shooters were detained at the scene, a sheriff's deputy told KTRK-TV.

Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

The shootings came the day after a white 18-year-old shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what officials described as a massacre aimed at killing as many Black people as possible.

Keep reading for more on these developing stories:

