NAACP president speaks on Juneteenth

SIOUX CITY – For Ike Rayford, Juneteenth is not just another holiday. The president of the Sioux City NAACP branch has been celebrating the day long before it was recognized as a national holiday last year.
“I grew up in Dallas, Texas, and Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas,” he said. “It is a huge celebration there. Fast forward to 2022, we are happy and excited that it has been recognized by more people, states, the whole country.”
Juneteenth, a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” commemorates the effective end of slavery in the U.S. In June of 1865, 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation, federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and free any remaining slaves. The holiday is also known as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Emancipation Day” or “Freedom Day.”
For many Americans, Juneteenth is still a new concept. For those that do not yet understand the date’s significance, Rayford offered his interpretation.
"When we think of America as a whole, we think of our Black citizens, many of whom had a history of slavery,” he said. “It is seen as a stain on American history. When we think of America as being the ‘Land of the Free,’ we cannot help but celebrate the fact that all slaves were informed that they were free.”
Rayford compares Juneteenth to another Fourth of July.
“Our day of independence, that is the comparison," Rayford said. "When we think of that in relation to our country, we think of being independent of British rule. This is our celebration as Black Americans that we are finally free or slavery.”
Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, federal employees will be given the day off on Monday, June 20.
Despite the weight it holds to some community members, Sioux Cityans should not expect it to be a recognized city holiday any time soon, according to Mayor Bob Scott.
Scott said that while Juneteenth is an important date, he would not be considering a movement to make it a holiday for city employees.
“I think we have too many holidays already,” he said. “Juneteenth is certainly one that would be worthy of being added, but we just have too many.”
Currently, city employees have roughly 10 holidays, depending on contract negotiations. When debating making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday, city officials in 2015 said that an additional day off would cost the city around $165,000. The added costs includes holiday pay for essential city workers such as police and firefighters.