NAACP president speaks on Juneteenth

“I grew up in Dallas, Texas, and Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas,” he said. “It is a huge celebration there. Fast forward to 2022, we are happy and excited that it has been recognized by more people, states, the whole country.”

Juneteenth, a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” commemorates the effective end of slavery in the U.S. In June of 1865, 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation, federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and free any remaining slaves. The holiday is also known as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Emancipation Day” or “Freedom Day.”