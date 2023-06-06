Multiple people were shot in the area where a high school graduation ceremony was wrapping up in Virginia's capital city, according to Scripps News Richmond.The shooting happened as the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School was ending at Altria Theater in Richmond, near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. Sources told Scripps News Richmond there were at least seven victims with gunshot wounds, according to police. At least two of the victims with gunshot wounds were listed in "grave" condition, according to reports. They later died at a nearby hospital. At least one other shooting victim had injuries that were considered life-threatening.Footage showed law enforcement personnel responding to the scene of the theater, located near Richmond's Monroe Park near downtown. At least five people were reported injured in the rush to escape gunfire. At least one of those was injured after being hit by a car while trying to escape. Another victim reported suffering from an anxiety attack. Scripps News Richmond reported that school officials implemented a lockdown for the area, and reported hearing loud bangs and seeing people being evacuated on stretchers.BREAKING: Reports of a shooting outside a Richmond Public Schools graduation.School board members on lockdown inside the Altria Building tell us they heard more than a dozen loud bangs, swarms of authorizes responded, and people being taken out on stretchers. @CBS6— Tyler Layne (@TylerLayneMusic) June 6, 2023Virginia Commonwealth University sent text alerts to users in the area, reporting shots fired in the vicinity of its campus and urging people to stay indoors or avoid the area.Richmond police and VCU Campus police later said there was no ongoing threat to the community.
RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people were shot, two fatally, when gunfire rang out Tuesday outside a downtown theater where a high school graduation ceremony had recently concluded, causing attendees to flee in panic, weep and clutch their children, authorities and witnesses reported.
A 19-year-old suspect tried to flee but was arrested and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said in a nighttime news conference at which he confirmed the two fatalities.
