Welcome to this bonus episode of Hot Off The Wire that looks at the upcoming NFL season.

The season kicked off on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions.

As has been the case in recent years, FOX will broadcast Sunday afternoon matchups between NFC teams, CBS will broadcast Sunday afternoon matchups between AFC teams, and the two networks will split crossover games between the two conferences. NBC will air Sunday Night Football and ESPN will handle Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video will have most Thursday night games.

The NFL Network will also air select games throughout the season. What’s new for this season? YouTube TV begins its first season as the carrier of NFL Sunday Ticket. As always, check your local listings to see what games are available to you on each network.

In this episode, Rob Maaddi, Pro Football Writer for The Associated Press, provides a breakdown on the top players at each position. But first, Maaddi’s Pro Picks column from September 1 made predictions for the season. So which team’s come out on top? Here are his predictions:

NFC division winners: Cowboys, Lions, Saints, 49ers

NFC wild-card teams: Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks

NFC championship: Cowboys over 49ers

AFC division winners: Jets, Bengals, Jaguars, Chiefs

AFC wild-card teams: Bills, Ravens, Chargers

AFC championship: Bengals over Jets

Super Bowl: Bengals over Cowboys

You can read his complete column here: Pro Picks: Bengals over Cowboys in Super Bowl 58

Get more NFL coverage from The Associated Press here.

Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

