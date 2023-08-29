Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 29:
3M earplugs lawsuit
Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M said Tuesday it has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company.
The settlement, consisting of $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in 3M stock, will be made in payments that will run through 2029.
Hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplugs. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the products — which were intended to protect ears from close-range firearms and other loud noises — to loosen slightly and allow hearing damage, according to Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis, & Overholtz PLLC, one of the law firms representing plaintiffs.
People are also reading…
Find out more info about it here:
Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is back at the U.S. Open and will now be back at No. 1 in the rankings.
Djokovic made a winning return after missing the tournament last year, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller on Monday night.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion had to wait through Coco Gauff's three-set victory to open the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by an opening-night ceremony marking 50 years of equal prize money at the U.S. Open.
“Well, I knew it was going to be a late night for me, late start of the match,” Djokovic said. “Nevertheless, I mean, I was excited to go out on the court. I didn’t care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for a few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing the night session.”
Read more about it here:
Full moon August 2023
Big, bright lunar displays will bookend August as the moon nears its closest point to Earth. When the moon reaches this position in its orbit while also appearing full, the result is a supermoon — and there will be two this month.
The first of the supermoons peaked at 2:32 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, which means lunar gazers in Europe, the United Kingdom, Africa and the Middle East can catch the orb glowing at its fullest in the night sky at a distance of about 222,158 miles (357,530 kilometers) from Earth, according to calculations from retired NASA astronomer Fred Espenak. For viewers in the United States, rest assured the moon will look round during the evening of Aug. 1. Supermoons generally look brighter and bigger than other full moons because of their proximity, though it’s not always perceptible to the naked eye.
Then, on Aug. 30, a full moon will appear at the closest point to our planet this year — about 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) away — making it an elusive super blue moon.
Get more info here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Elton John
Tottenham
This morning's top headlines: Hurricane Idalia; UNC shooting; US Open
Hurricane Idalia; UNC shooting; US Open; and more of this morning's top news:
Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas have been ordered to pack up and leave as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon, with winds that evening of 110 mph. The hurricane was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 4 system with sustained winds of at least 130 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.
Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
Republican lawmakers had voted to silence a Democratic member of the so-called Tennessee Three during a House floor session after determining the young Black member violated newly enacted rules designed to punish disruptive members. The move Monday was directed at Rep. Justin Jones, which prohibited him from speaking and debating bills for the rest of Monday's floor session. Moments prior, Jones had been criticizing legislation to allow more law enforcement officers in schools and began listing other resources that the state should provide. House Speaker Cameron Sexton ruled him out of order, setting up the silencing vote. The vote prompted loud cries and chants from the crowd, even after Sexton ordered the gallery to be cleared out.
The three U.S. Marines killed in a tiltrotor aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia were from Illinois, Virginia and Colorado. The V-22B Osprey with 23 Marines on board crashed Sunday in tropical forest on Melville Island while taking part in a drill that includes the militaries of Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. The Marines said three of the injured survivors remained in the hospital Tuesday, with one in critical condition. The U.S. has based up to 2,500 Marines in the Australian city of Darwin for six months a year since 2012 as part of the U.S. military pivot to Asia to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
Mark Meadows has testified that actions detailed in a sweeping indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal conspiracy to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia were all part of his job as White House chief of staff. Meadows made the claim Monday as part of his argument that the case should be moved from a state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones did not immediately rule. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Meadows’ actions were political in nature and not performed as part of his official duties.
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t say where or when the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in Prigozhin’s home city of St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg’s Fontanka news outlet and some other media said Prigozhin, 62, will likely be put to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials. On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried.
A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison is expected to plead not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in October. Police said that James Craig had searched online if arsenic was detectable in autopsies and how to make murder look like a heart attack. Authorities said the autopsy showed Craig's wife died of poison exposure, and alleged that Craig had ordered poisons including cyanide in the lead up to her death on March 18. James Craig’s attorneys have argued there was no direct evidence that Craig had slipped poison into his wife’s shakes
Novak Djokovic has made a winning return to the U.S. Open, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shook off a late start after an opening-night ceremony, racing through the first set in 23 minutes. Djokovic missed the tournament last year, not allowed to travel to the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic improved to 17-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open and assured he will regain the No. 1 ranking on Sept. 11. It will be his 390th week atop the rankings, extending his own record.
Carlos Alcaraz, just 20 years old and already a two-time Grand Slam champion, is on the U.S. Open night schedule Tuesday. So is Venus Williams, who won twice in Flushing Meadows and is back for another try at 43. Day 2 of the tournament includes other past U.S. Open champions Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, as well as some players who fell just short of the title. Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez and Madison Keys, who have all lost in the final, play their opening-round matches.