Today is Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 30
Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. Memorial Healthcare System says the nine people hurt Monday evening included six adults and three children. Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi says four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. It was not immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult. Authorities say a fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.
President Joe Biden says in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget" the price paid by troops who “dared all and gave all” to protect their democracy. As is customary on Memorial Day, Biden laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war, in Afghanistan. Biden and the first lady plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.
An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War was buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. He was buried Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story's niece, Judy Wade, says she's glad that he's finally come home.
Russian air defenses stopped eight drones converging on Moscow, officials said Tuesday, in an attack that authorities blamed on Ukraine, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours. The Russian defense ministry said Tuesday that five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” Moscow's mayor said the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings, and two people received medical attention but did not need hospitalization. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, said some of the drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow.”
As the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, most people in the U.S. say the court should allow consideration of race as part of the admissions process. Yet few believe students’ race should play a significant role in those decisions. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 63% say the Supreme Court should not stop colleges from considering race or ethnicity in their admission systems. The poll shows little divide along political or racial lines. People are more likely to say grades and standardized test scores should be significant factors. Lawsuits are challenging admissions systems at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
The suspect in a 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is going on trial before a jury that could decide whether he will face the death penalty in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. The federal trial of Robert Bowers comes four and a half years after the shooting deaths of 11 worshipers from three congregations meeting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Bowers could face the death penalty if he is convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces. These include 11 counts each of hate crimes resulting in death. The trial follows a month-long jury selection process. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear the case.
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will be moving to her new home —-a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The judge who sentenced the 39-year-old Holmes recommended that she be incarcerated in a prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. Once she enters prison, Holmes will leave behind a nearly 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter that were born amid the hoopla surrounding her high-profile trial and conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin gave Miami 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to help the Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback. The Heat recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. They will face the Western Conference champion Nuggets. Game 1 is in Denver on Thursday night. Miami is the first No. 8 seed to play for a championship since the 1999 New York Knicks. Top-seeded Denver has been waiting since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22. Game 6 hero Derrick White scored 18 for Boston.
The Vegas Golden Knights are in their second Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's six seasons a year after the only time they missed the playoffs. Captain Mark Stone credits the front office for keeping the core intact. Vegas reached the Cup final with a 6-0 rout of Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Some of the leading scorers from the playoff run to the Cup final in 2018 as an expansion team are still in key roles. The only major change was with the coach. Bruce Cassidy just beat the man he replaced, Pete DeBoer. Cassidy was fired by Boston a year ago.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***