MORGAN, Utah — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.
“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”
The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.
“All eight babies are now happily on their way to their forever homes,” the department said.
Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.
People are also reading…
Oregon Zoo's tiniest penguin goes for her first swim, and more of today's top videos
Watch Rumicha the penguin go swimming for the first time at the Oregon Zoo, how teachers are still feeling the pressure of COVID in classrooms, and more of today's top videos.
Rumicha the baby penguin has had her very first swim! Rumicha, which means pebble in Quechua language, is the youngest member of the Humboldt …
According to USA Today, educators feel the post-Covid pressure of helping students make up what they haven’t learned and are struggling to nav…
Former President Donald Trump gave a wave and a thumbs-up to crowds outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami after pleading not guilty…
Residents Kryvyi Rih — the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — are attempting to salvage what they can after a missile attac…
Harry Potter fans, if you’ve already been to London, New York or California and experienced the wonderful wizarding worlds and stores they off…
A record 110 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced from their homes, the United Nations said Wednesday, branding the huge upsu…
Everyone is talking about AI, and for good reason- artificial intelligence is evolving at a faster pace than any other technology in history b…
Shelling and gunfire resumed Sunday in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had given civilians rar…