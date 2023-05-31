Take a look at trending topics for today, May 31:
Danny Masterson
“That '70s Show” star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Masterson's wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, gasped when the verdict was read and wept as he was taken into custody, while a group of family and friends who sat stone-faced behind him throughout both trials.
The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks. They could not reach a verdict on the third count, that alleged Masterson raped a longtime girlfriend. They had voted 8-4 in favor of conviction.
People are also reading…
Read more about it here:
Roma vs Sevilla
Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final, Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick for Sevilla in the Europa League final Wednesday to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
It earned Sevilla a seventh title in the competition.
The Argentina international sent Roma goakeeper Rui Patrício the wrong way with his retaken penalty to seal a 4-1 win in the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest, where Mourinho was aiming to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions.
“I’ve won five finals and I lost this one, but I’m coming back home proud again,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italy. “The boys gave everything.”
Find out more here:
Ted Lasso
Roy Kent cries. Nate Shelley apologizes. Rebecca Welton lets her anger go. Trent Crimm finishes his book. Keeley Jones embraces her strength. And the kind-to-a-fault but often lost Ted Lasso finally — after three seasons, but arguably after nearly a lifetime — figures out exactly where he needs to be.
Criticized by some for losing its way in its third season, “Ted Lasso” ended up exactly on brand — by taking a sharply drawn crew of characters who had lost their ways and gotten stuck, and freeing them from shackles that were often of their own making. “Can people change?” Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) wonders. The answer, after Wednesday, is a resounding "probably."
“Perfect is boring,” Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) says at one point in the season ( and likely series ) finale.
Warning, spoilers ahead:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Donald Trump
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, May 31
House on track to raise debt ceiling and avert default, with Biden and McCarthy confident of passage
The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward House passage after crossing a crucial hurdle Wednesday. President Joe Biden expressed optimism the deal he negotiated with Speaker Kevin McCarthy would pass later in the evening. They have worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval over blowback from conservatives and some progressives. The U.S. faces a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than a week if Congress fails to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, McCarthy insists he'll have the votes. He calls it a “small step” toward reducing the nation's debt load.
Hundreds of corporate Amazon workers upset about the company’s environmental impact, recent layoffs and a return-to-office mandate protested at its Seattle headquarters. The lunchtime protest on Wednesday comes a week after the company’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week. Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said as of Wednesday morning, more than 1,900 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 900 in Seattle. The company said in a statement that it respects its employees’ “rights to express their opinions.” Amazon has cut 27,000 jobs since November.
Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police say the three ran from the scene during Monday night's chaos along the city's popular beachfront. Two people who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have been arrested on firearms charges. Police say five handguns have been recovered, including two that were stolen. Police and witnesses say the shooting began after two groups started fighting. Some in the groups drew weapons and fired, with some of the shots hitting bystanders. There was already a heavy police presence because of the crowds. Hollywood is between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Jury selection in the trial of an ex-sheriff's deputy charged with failing to confront the Parkland, Florida, school shooter has gotten off to a speedy start. Prosecutors and the attorney representing former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson began choosing a jury Wednesday, concluding the preliminary phase in just one day. That is two days shorter than expected. Some 55 finalists will be brought back Monday for the final selection. Prosecutors says Peterson committed child neglect when he failed to enter a classroom building at Marjory Stoneman High School in February 2018 and confront shooter Nikolas Cruz. Peterson says he didn't know where the shots were coming from. Seventeen were killed in the Valentine's Day shooting.
Republicans in Congress are locked in an escalating fight with the director of the FBI. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he plans to hold Wray in contempt of Congress over a record related to President Joe Biden and his family. Rep. James Comer says the FBI is withholding the record, which he claims is related to “an alleged criminal scheme” involving Biden and a foreign national. The FBI says it has made an “extraordinary" offer to let Republicans view the record under certain conditions. The White House calls the Republican effort “unfounded” and “politically motivated.”
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes could be seen Tuesday from outside the prison’s gates walking into the a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. She wore jeans, a brown sweater and was smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her. Her arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
International efforts to defuse a crisis in Kosovo intensified as ethnic Serbs held more protests in a northern town where clashes with NATO-led peacekeepers left dozens injured. The tension has sparked fears of renewed conflict in the troubled region. Hundreds of Serbs reiterated at a rally Wednesday that they want the Kosovo special police and ethnic Albanian officials who were recently elected to mayor's offices to withdraw from northern Kosovo. Meanwhile, European Union officials met with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The leaders of France and Germany announced plans to meet Thursday with top Serbia and Kosovo officials.