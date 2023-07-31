Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 31:
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character — an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh — became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
Reubens, who’s character delighted fans in the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and on the TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he kept private, his publicist said in a statement.
“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released Monday with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
Lori Vallow
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.
Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said.
The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. Vallow Daybell also faces two other cases in Arizona — one on a charge of conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and one of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband. Charles Vallow was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece's ex survived an attempt later that year. Vallow Daybell has not yet entered a plea on the Arizona charges.
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud, the actor who won “Euphoria” fans over with his portrayal of nonchalant drug dealer Fezco, has died. He was 25.
In a statement shared to The Times on Monday, the family said, “it is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.
“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
Cloud is best known for his work in “Euphoria.” His credits also include movies “North Hollywood” and “The Line.” He also appeared in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.
MLB trade deadline
Remi Lucidi
Donald Trump
This morning's top headlines: Phoenix heat; Pakistan bombing; 'Barbie' bonanza
Phoenix heat; Ukraine-Russia war; 'Barbie' bonanza; and more top news this morning:
Parts of the U.S. are continuing to sizzle as July creeps toward setting a record for the hottest month ever recorded. Phoenix led the way Sunday, hitting its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43.3 Celsius. The National Weather Service says the temperature climbed to a high of 111 Fahrenheit before the day was through. Some slight relief may be on the way as seasonal thunderstorms could drop temperatures in Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile in California, a massive wildfire burning out of control in the Mojave National Preserve spread rapidly amid erratic winds. Firefighters to the south reported progress against another major blaze that prompted evacuations.
Ukraine's interior minister says Russian missiles have slammed into a central Ukrainian city and killed at least two people and likely trapped others beneath rubble. The minister said Monday that the two missiles struck an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih and destroyed a section of it between the fourth and ninth floors and a university building. Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and typically has not been a main target of the Kremlin’s forces during the 17-month war. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six in the regional capital, according to the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.
The death toll in a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric rose to 54 Monday as Pakistan held funerals. Sunday’s attack also wounded nearly 200. The government vowed to hunt down those behind the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, though police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack. The victims were all from the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which is headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman. He did not attend the rally, held at a hall close to a market in Bajur, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump's classified documents case
The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance facing charges in the ex-president's classified documents case. Carlos De Oliveira didn't enter a plea Monday in Miami because he hasn't found a Florida-based attorney to represent him. De Oliveira is accused of scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage investigators wanted. De Oliveira was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the Republican ex-president’s valet, Walt Nauta. De Oliveira faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators. He was ordered to turn over his passport and agree to pay $100,000 if he doesn’t appear in court. Arraignment is scheduled Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce.
A week later, the “Barbenheimer” boom has not abated. Seven days after Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters. “Barbie” took in a massive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Barbie,” the pink-infused pop sensation, has seen remarkably sustained business following its year-best $162 million opening. Ticket sales dipped only 43%. “Oppenheimer" again landed in second place with an estimated $46.2 million. It, too, held especially strong in its second weekend, decreasing just 44%. New release “Haunted Mansion” was easily overshadowed by the “Barbenheimer” blitz. The theme park adaptation debuted with $24 million domestically.
US needs win to ensure Americans avoid elimination in group play for first time in Women's World Cup
The United States arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.