Amazon Prime Day

Amazon.com Inc.’s annual Prime Day shows that e-commerce isn’t the driver it once was for the stock, as investor focus shifts to the company’s faster-growing and profitable cloud-computing unit.

Prime Day, which begins on Tuesday, is likely to generate about $5 billion of incremental revenue this year, according to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth. While that would be up 13% from last year, the pace of growth has slowed steadily each year since a 30% increase in 2020, Anmuth wrote in a recent research note.

Even though Amazon’s retail business accounted for almost two-thirds of sales last year, the faster-growing AWS unit was responsible for all of the company’s $12.2 billion in operating profit. While growth at AWS slowed to a record low in the first quarter, analysts are optimistic that demand for so-called generative AI applications is poised to reinvigorate sales.

Larry Nassar

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts including Olympic medalists, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people said Nassar had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew — or the annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume.

He offered a solution Monday afternoon after winning his 32nd consecutive match in the grass-court tournament by wrapping up a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz that began Sunday evening but was halted after two sets: Start play in the All England Club’s main stadium earlier than 1:30 p.m. Maybe at noon, say.

“It would make a difference,” said Djokovic, who is now into the quarterfinals and three wins away from what would be a fifth championship in a row at Wimbledon, an eighth overall at the place and a 24th career Grand Slam title.

