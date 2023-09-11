The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm that the United States’ blood supply has fallen by nearly 25% since early August, to what it describes as “critically low levels.”
The organization, which provides about 40% of US blood and blood components, announced on its
website Monday that this national blood shortage is potentially threatening the medical care of patients who might have an emergency need for blood or those who depend on lifesaving blood transfusions for conditions such as cancer or sickle cell disease.
As donor turnout fell in August, the Red Cross announced that it saw a shortfall of about 30,000 donations last month alone, amid a busy summer travel season and back-to-school activities.
In its announcement, the Red Cross also pointed to “back-to-back months of worsening climate-driven disasters” as further straining the blood supply since some blood drives had to be canceled due to extreme weather, for instance.
Recent natural disasters have strained the Red Cross' blood supply, the organization said.
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images
Just a couple of weeks ago, Hurricane Idalia caused more than 700 units of blood and blood platelets to go uncollected in the southeastern US, according to the announcement. Currently, the Red Cross is keeping a close watch on Hurricane Lee and its potential impact on the Northeast region of the country later this week.
“For so many patients living with urgent medical care needs, crises don’t stop with natural disasters,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, said in Monday’s announcement.
“In fact, in some instances the stress of a disaster can lead to a medical crisis for some individuals battling sickle cell disease. The need for blood is constant,” Young said. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood—an often-invisible emergency that the rest of the world doesn’t see behind closed hospital doors. Now, that urgency has only heightened.”
Overall, the distribution of blood products to hospitals is outpacing the number of blood donations being made, and according to the Red Cross, about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide rely on the nonprofit to collect around 12,500 donations each day to meet patients’ needs.
Volunteers can make appointments online to give blood or platelets at the website
RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
In early August, the Red Cross announced that
more gay men were eligible to give blood, as a more inclusive risk-based individual assessment to determine whether someone is eligible to give blood, regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender, would be used. Historically, gay and bisexual men were banned from donating.
States most impacted by health care data breaches in 2022
States most impacted by health care data breaches in 2022
It starts with an often-paralyzing attack on computer systems. Doctors scramble to notify patients awaiting surgery that their procedures have been delayed due to a ransomware attack.
Sometimes a single cyberattack can impact hospitals across multiple states, as was the case when hackers targeted
CommonSpirit Health in October 2022. Just one reported case of ransomware has allegedly led to the death of a patient. More often, patients' sensitive information is served up to a market of seedy individuals around the world ready to cash in on someone else's identity. Drata analyzed Department of Health and Human Services data to determine which states felt the largest impacts due to health care data breaches in 2022. The total number of individuals affected by all health care data breaches in each state reported to HHS was normalized as a rate per 10,000 people. Data was not available for Alaska, Idaho, and Washington D.C.
The HITECH Act, signed into federal law in 2009, requires companies to report the breach of protected health information affecting 500 or more people to HHS. Around 38.5 million people in total were affected in some way by the incidents reported to HHS last year. Unfortunately, the data does not make it possible to know how many people may have been affected by more than one breach.
Health care institutions are among the most targeted businesses in the world, chiefly because they hold such sensitive information about the patients they serve. Hospitals, home health agencies, and other institutions store patients' phone numbers, Social Security numbers, addresses, and other things that would allow any would-be criminal to pose as a patient and open new credit cards or bank accounts in their name.
In fact, roughly 44% of all reported identity theft in 2022 resulted in a fraudulent credit card account being opened, according to
Federal Trade Commission data. The agency received a record number of fraud reports in 2021, with the total fraud reports for 2022 coming in on par with 2020. The years 2020 and 2021 marked an important pivot in how consumers shared their personal information, with the adoption of digital banking and retail shopping driven to modern highs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, the FBI's
Internet Crime Complaint Center received millions of complaints of cybercrime with losses totaling $10.3 billion. It can take time—even years—for personal information compromised in a data breach to be used for a crime that brings the event to the attention of the FBI.
But the pandemic
also drove a rise in cyberattacks on hospitals and other health care businesses. And a good deal of that sensitive information begins its journey into nefarious hands when a hacker illegally accesses information at a health care institution.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Hacking and IT incidents dominate reasons sensitive information was breached at health care organizations in 2022
Sometimes an employee's oversight in crafting an email with the wrong link or attachment can allow unauthorized access to private information, as happened in
Wisconsin's Department of Health and Human Services last year. However, the vast majority of data breaches at these companies happen through hacking and IT incidents.
Most often, hackers accomplish this with malware that locks up the data until the victim organization pays the attacker a ransom. The federal government recommends against paying ransoms because companies cannot guarantee that a copy of the data won't be sold to criminals anyway after the ransom is paid, and therefore paying is thought to encourage more of the behavior.
In the top five states where the largest portion of the population was impacted by data breaches at health care organizations last year, all most commonly saw data breaches resulting from hacking.
Drata
48. Mississippi
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 0.4
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Unauthorized Access/Disclosure
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
47. Iowa
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 0.5
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Dawid S Swierczek // Shutterstock
46. Wyoming
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 2.8
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Unauthorized Access/Disclosure
C Model // Shutterstock
45. Virginia
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 6.3
- Breaches reported: 20
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
44. South Dakota
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 7.4
- Breaches reported: 3
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Steven Frame // Shutterstock
43. Nevada
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 8.1
- Breaches reported: 3
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Andrey Bayda // Shutterstock
42. Maine
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 8.6
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
41. Nebraska
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 11.2
- Breaches reported: 6
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
40. Connecticut
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 13.2
- Breaches reported: 7
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
39. Minnesota
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 13.3
- Breaches reported: 6
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
IMG_191 // Shutterstock
38. Florida
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 13.7
- Breaches reported: 23
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
AevanStock // Shutterstock
37. South Carolina
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 16.8
- Breaches reported: 5
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Susanne Pommer // Shutterstock
36. Maryland
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 17.1
- Breaches reported: 11
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
35. New Mexico
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 21
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
turtix // Shutterstock
34. Delaware
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 21.6
- Breaches reported: 3
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
33. Rhode Island
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 22.7
- Breaches reported: 5
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
32. Ohio
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 24.3
- Breaches reported: 20
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
photo.ua // Shutterstock
31. New Jersey
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 29.1
- Breaches reported: 22
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Kamira // Shutterstock
30. Georgia
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 29.3
- Breaches reported: 17
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock
29. Arkansas
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 29.4
- Breaches reported: 4
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock
28. Hawaii
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 40.9
- Breaches reported: 3
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
MNStudio // Shutterstock
27. Utah
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 41.1
- Breaches reported: 4
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Canva
26. Missouri
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 44.5
- Breaches reported: 9
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock
25. California
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 49.4
- Breaches reported: 31
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Canva
24. Alabama
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 59.5
- Breaches reported: 5
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
23. Kansas
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 76.2
- Breaches reported: 8
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
22. New York
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 81.8
- Breaches reported: 43
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Canva
21. Tennessee
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 83.5
- Breaches reported: 11
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
20. Louisiana
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 87.4
- Breaches reported: 3
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Canva
19. North Carolina
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 87.9
- Breaches reported: 18
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock
18. Vermont
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 91.8
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
17. Oregon
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 94.5
- Breaches reported: 6
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock
16. Oklahoma
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 97.8
- Breaches reported: 4
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Canva
15. New Hampshire
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 116.8
- Breaches reported: 8
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
14. Washington
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 136.6
- Breaches reported: 18
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
kan_khampanya// Shutterstock
13. Texas
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 139.7
- Breaches reported: 40
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
kintermedia // Shutterstock
12. Kentucky
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 140.3
- Breaches reported: 3
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
f11photo // Shutterstock
11. Illinois
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 188.5
- Breaches reported: 21
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
marchello74 // Shutterstock
10. Montana
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 196.1
- Breaches reported: 2
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
9. Michigan
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 208.6
- Breaches reported: 21
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Gerald Bernard // Shutterstock
8. Arizona
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 213.2
- Breaches reported: 9
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Gregory E. Clifford // Shutterstock
7. Pennsylvania
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 232.8
- Breaches reported: 27
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
6. Indiana
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 306.1
- Breaches reported: 14
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
KYPhua // Shutterstock
5. Massachusetts
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 335.5
- Breaches reported: 13
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
lunamarina // Shutterstock
4. Colorado
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 395.8
- Breaches reported: 9
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Studio 1One // Shutterstock
3. North Dakota
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 655.2
- Breaches reported: 1
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
2. West Virginia
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 703.9
- Breaches reported: 7
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Canva
1. Wisconsin
- People affected per 10,000 residents: 743.2
- Breaches reported: 9
- Most common type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident
Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Elizabeth Ciano.
This story originally appeared on Drata and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Tony Savino // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!