Did you know that President Joe Biden was bussing unauthorized immigrants to a hotel near Orlando, Florida, and giving them pre-loaded credit cards, hotel rooms, and clothing—all on your dime?!? You say you didn’t know?

Good, because the story was a complete fabrication.

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by good friend of the show Jim Swift from The Bulwark to discuss the mechanics of how a modern conspiracy theory like this goes viral.

Swift covered this story over at The Bulwark in a piece titled, “The Bogus Protest, the House Race, and the MAGA Grocer.”

We talk about this viral conspiracy theory and more on this episode. Enjoy!

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

