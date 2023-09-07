At only 7 years old, Aspen Brown made one of the biggest discoveries of the year at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

Aspen, of Paragould, Arkansas, unearthed a 2.95-carat brown diamond Sept. 1 at the popular park, where visitors are allowed to hunt for real diamonds.

“She got hot and wanted to sit down for a minute, so she walked over to some big rocks by the fence line,” Aspen’s dad, Luther Brown, said, TXK Today reported. “Next thing I know, she was running to me, saying ‘Dad! Dad! I found one!’”

The brown diamond was the second-largest rock found at the park this year, according to Arkansas State Parks. A 3.29-carat diamond discovered in March by David Anderson is the biggest found this year and the largest since 2021.

Aspen’s rock, which KAIT reported is about the size of a green pea, also features a “sparkling luster,” said Waymon Cox, assistant park superintendent.

“It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed,” Cox said, KAIT reported. “It’s certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I’ve seen in recent years.”

The massive brown diamond has received an appropriate name by its discoverer — Aspen Diamond. Aspen’s mom said in a Facebook post her daughter “wrote her name down in the books of being one of the youngest to ever find” a diamond at the park.

More than 35,000 diamonds have been found at Crater of Diamonds by visitors since it became a state park in 1972. The park allows visitors to keep whatever they found.

Crater of Diamonds is in Murfreesboro, about 90 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The history behind all 63 national parks in the US Acadia National Park, Maine National Park of American Samoa, American Samoa Arches National Park, Utah Badlands National Park, South Dakota Big Bend National Park, Texas Biscayne National Park, Florida Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Canyonlands National Park, Utah Capitol Reef National Park, Utah Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico Channel Islands National Park, California Congaree National Park, South Carolina Crater Lake National Park, Oregon Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Death Valley National Park, California and Nevada Denali National Park, Alaska Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida Everglades National Park, Florida Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska Gateway Arch National Park, Missouri and Illinois Glacier National Park, Montana Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Great Basin National Park, Nevada Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas Haleakalā National Park, Hawaii Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana Isle Royale National Park, Michigan Joshua Tree National Park, California Katmai National Park, Alaska Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska Kings Canyon National Park, California Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska Lake Clark National Park, Alaska Lassen Volcanic National Park, California Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado Mount Rainier National Park, Washington New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia North Cascades National Park, Washington Olympic National Park, Washington Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona Pinnacles National Park, California Redwood National Park, California Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Saguaro National Park, Arizona Sequoia National Park, California Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota Virgin Islands National Park, Virgin Islands Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota White Sands National Park, New Mexico Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Alaska Yellowstone National Park, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming Yosemite National Park, California Zion National Park, Utah