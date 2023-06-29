CRANFORD, N.J. — The voice is familiar to the millions who ride New York City's subways, its deep and resonant tone ringing through tunnels and across the tracks. For more than a decade, Bernie Wagenblast has lent that voice to automated announcements alerting passengers to train arrivals and politely directing people to "please stand away from the platform edge."
Bernie Wagenblast sits for a photo June 16 at her home in Cranford, N.J.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
But this year, Wagenblast, 66, went on the radio to publicly reveal a different voice — higher pitched and softer spoken — that is more reflective of the transition from the man she was to the transgender woman she was always meant to be.
For decades, Wagenblast's voice — low, authoritative and benign all at once — provided a career and livelihood. Yet she knows that her transformation won't be complete unless she replaces her "guy voice" with one that has the vocal register, timbre and tone of a woman.
"Because my voice has played such a critical role in my life, to me it's important that my voice sound as authentically female as it can," she said at her home in Cranford, New Jersey, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan.
By sharing her story, she aspires to use her new voice, literally and figuratively, to inspire and empower others struggling with gender dysphoria during fraught times for LGBTQ+ communities as a wave of legislation restricts their rights across the country.
Lawmakers in 20 states have moved to ban gender-affirming care. Some new laws keep transgender students off girls sports teams or out of certain bathrooms. Still others limit drag performances.
"I think just my existence, by sharing my story, helps to make people understand," Wagenblast said.
Wagenblast knew as a child that she was meant to be a girl. Different social mores prevailed at the time, and she kept her secret inside as she got older.
She embraced the voice she had and pursued a career in radio, contributing to several stations in New York as an on-air traffic reporter.
More than a dozen years ago, Wagenblast landed the job that gave her an audience of millions.
Commuters wait on a subway platform Aug. 16, 2018, as the L train arrives in New York.
Mark Lennihan, Associated Press
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the country's busiest public transit system, uses several announcers. Wagenblast's voice is heard on most numbered train lines. Another oft-heard message, "Stand clear of the closing doors, please," is voiced by a different announcer, Charlie Pellett.
Now semi-retired, Wagenblast continues to produce transportation-themed podcasts and newsletters.
Though Wagenblast is retraining her voice for a more feminine sound, she won't leave her former voice totally behind — she can switch between vocal registers — because she could still use it professionally.
"I'm happy that millions of people are familiar with it," she said. "Almost everybody who lives in New York has heard my voice at one time or another, and that just kind of blows my mind to think 8 million people — more than 8 million people — know my voice."
Wagenblast is mindful of all the strife and mental anguish suffered by transgender people still too afraid to become their true selves publicly, as she once was.
Over the years, she revealed her gender identity to family, including the woman Wagenblast married.
"I did tell my future wife, before I asked her to marry me, about this part of my life because I knew it was not going to change," Wagenblast said, "and I wanted her to know that before I asked her to marry me."
Bernie Wagenblast poses for a photo June 16 at her home in Cranford, N.J.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
Together, they raised three daughters. They separated right before Wagenblast began socially transitioning and presenting as a woman.
One night last fall, Wagenblast decided to attend a community event as a woman, her first time doing so publicly. That night, she put on a wig and wore a borrowed dress. A friend did her makeup.
"In the past year, Bernie had concerns with acceptance, with people accepting her for who she is, how she wanted to appear, how she wanted to sound," said Nicole Brownstein, who ran a support group at a New Jersey pride center and befriended Wagenblast several years ago.
Brownstein called coming out a double-edged sword that makes transgender communities more visible but also "brings you into the public eye and potentially makes you a target."
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
Ranking states from most restrictive to the most protective for trans youth
Superficially, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage stands as of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet the 2015 ruling only directly protected cisgender lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals.
At least 19 states in 2016
considered bathroom bills, legislation that would force every person to use the gendered restroom matching the gender listed on their birth certificate. North Carolina passed this legislation, igniting conversations across the country and empowering lawmakers to draft similar bills in other states. But sister bills struggled to pass, and even North Carolina has since repealed its bathroom bill.
Several congressional representatives have turned to gender legislation to target a new group: transgender youth.
Stacker took a look at state-by-state data on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth from the Transgender Law Center. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total “policy tallies” (the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people), with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state of trans youth. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
TLC's policy tally accounts only for passed legislation and does not take into account activism efforts, attitudes, and feelings expressed by people in the state, nor implementations of these laws. The core categories TLC considered revolve around relationships and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ+ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.
TLC's findings capture how trans youth remain protected or vulnerable by statutory law, but legislation is elastic and lawmakers introduce new bills constantly. One category of these rankings only capture laws pertaining to sexuality since significant overlap exists within the queer community and within the legislation. Many lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals also identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, meaning LGBTQ+ individuals can identify with more than one queer identity.
Since 2020, anti-trans youth legislation claiming to protect children popped up more frequently in state legislatures, entering the more mainstream lexicon in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, lawmakers
filed about 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws—most of which targeted trans people.
Tennessee, the top state for anti-trans youth legislation, in 2017
signed a bill into law preventing trans children from receiving gender-affirming care. It was the fifth anti-trans law to pass in the state. Bills like these claim to protect parents and children, yet lawmakers in Tennessee are also considering a bill that would establish common-law marriages in the state between “one man and one woman” while eliminating age restrictions for marriage.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. California has gone so far as to introduce a bill to accept families
escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the “Hate State” for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the ’90s—passed legislation banning conversion therapy, prohibiting bullying based on LGBTQ+ identities, and ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ families adopting children. Hawaii passed legislation in March that would require health insurance companies to pay for gender-affirming care— but not until 2060. You may also like: A history of LGBTQ+ representation in film
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall tally: -6
- Gender identity policy tally: -5.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.25
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Arkansas
- Overall tally: -5.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall tally: -4.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -4
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Alabama
- Overall tally: -4
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Overall tally: -3
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall tally: -2.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Georgia (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
f11photo // Shutterstock
#43. South Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall tally: 0.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Wyoming
- Overall tally: 1.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Arizona
- Overall tally: 2.25
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#38. Idaho
- Overall tally: 3.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Montana (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.5
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Nebraska (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#35. West Virginia (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Florida (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 2
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.75
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#33. North Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 1
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas
- Overall tally: 7.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Ohio
- Overall tally: 9.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#29. Kentucky
- Overall tally: 10.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.25
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#28. North Dakota
- Overall tally: 11.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#26. Pennsylvania
- Overall tally: 15.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 9.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#25. Iowa
- Overall tally: 17
- Gender identity policy tally: 6
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#24. Alaska
- Overall tally: 17.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 9
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall tally: 18
- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.75
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall tally: 19
- Gender identity policy tally: 11.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Overall tally: 25.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Overall tally: 26
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#19. New Hampshire
- Overall tally: 27.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 14
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Overall tally: 28
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaii
- Overall tally: 31
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Overall tally: 32.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 17.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.25
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#13. Minnesota (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#10. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 19
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#10. Vermont (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Oregon
- Overall tally: 36.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 19.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Washington
- Overall tally: 36.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.75
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey (tie)
- Overall tally: 37
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Overall tally: 37.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Overall tally: 38
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. New York
- Overall tally: 39
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Overall tally: 39.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
On the surface, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage remains one of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet many Americans continue to have complex (and sometimes contradictory) views on transgender issues, suggesting much of the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has not extended to the trans community.
Trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have long been marginalized in the U.S., both through legislation dating as far back as
mid-19th century anti-cross-dressing laws and through cultural representation, such as the long-standing portrayal of trans characters as villains in film and television.
More recently, after several decades of increased visibility and some legislative wins for the LGBTQ+ community in the aftermath of Stonewall, a wave of
conservative backlash targeting trans rights has fully materialized. Already as of March 2023, there are over 400 bills targeting transgender rights active across 46 state legislatures. Nineteen anti-trans laws have been passed since the beginning of the year, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. Within the past several years, however, one group within the trans community has become the center of what many have dubbed the most recent moral panic: trans youth.
Legislation specifically targeting transgender youth began
cropping up in state legislatures in 2020. By 2021, laws claiming to "protect children" from the "dangers" of gender-affirming medical care entered the cultural zeitgeist in earnest—claims that are flatly contradicted by leading scientists and medical organizations' findings that this type of care is not only safe but medically necessary. Some proposed legislation goes as far as naming parental support for a young person's gender-affirming care as child abuse and gives the state the right to take trans children away from their parents.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. In August 2022, California passed a law
providing refuge and gender-affirming care to families escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the "Hate State" for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the 90s—made history when it passed legislation in January 2023 protecting gender-affirming medical care as an essential health benefit, becoming the first state to do so. In 2022, Hawaii passed legislation that requires health insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care deemed medically necessary. Stacker took a look at state-by-state data from the Movement Advancement Project on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total policy tallies—the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people—with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state for trans youth. Tallies are compared to totals from 2022 and ties are broken, when possible, by the tally for gender-inclusive laws and policies. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
The Movement Advancement Project's policy tally only accounts for passed legislation in each state. It does not take into account activism efforts, public sentiment, or whether these laws are implemented, all of which can potentially differ from the legislative actions of elected officials. Major categories of laws analyzed include "Relationship and Parental Recognition, Nondiscrimination, Religious Exemptions, LGBTQ Youth, Health Care, Criminal Justice, and Identity Documents." Both gender identity and sexual orientation policy tallies are included since many trans individuals are also impacted by sexual orientation legislation.
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -10.50 (4.5 point decrease from 2022)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -8.75 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -1.75 (1.5 point decrease)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Alabama
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -9.50 (5.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -7.50 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -2.00 (1.5 point decrease)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -5.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Arkansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#47. Oklahoma
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -6.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#46. Mississippi
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 0.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -3.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1.00 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#44. South Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -2.50 (2 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (1 point increase)
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#43. Texas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.75 (no change)
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#42. Georgia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -1.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (0.5 point decrease)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 1.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.50 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Arizona
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -3.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25 (0.5 point increase)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#39. Wyoming
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.00 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#38. Florida
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (2.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.00 (2 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.25 (0.5 point decrease)
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#36. Montana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.00 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Idaho
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 5.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Indiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 6.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. West Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.50 (3.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 2.00 (3.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.50 (no change)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.75 (no change)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 3.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#31. Kentucky
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 9.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.50 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75 (0.5 point increase)
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#30. Alaska
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.25 (7.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.00 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25 (3.5 point decrease)
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#29. Ohio
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#28. North Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (7 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.00 (5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (2 point increase)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#27. Utah
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.50 (0.5 point decrease)
InnovativeImages // Shutterstock
#26. North Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 14.75 (3 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 9.00 (1.5 point increase)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#25. Pennsylvania
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 16.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 9.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (0.5 point increase)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#24. Iowa
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (no change)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.25 (0.5 point increase)
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 21.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 25.50 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. New Mexico
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 28.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.50 (no change)
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.00 (3.75 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.25 (2.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (1.25 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#18. New Hampshire
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.00 (1.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 30.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (0.5 point increase)
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#16. Rhode Island
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Hawaii
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Minnesota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 34.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25 (no change)
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (0.25 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (1.25 point increase)
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#12. Illinois
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.00 (no change)
Moab Republic // Shutterstock
#11. Washington
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.25 (0.5 point increase)
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Vermont (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (1 point increase)
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Connecticut
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.50 (no change)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Maine (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (2 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (0.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Nevada (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (1.5 point increase)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Colorado
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.25 (1.5 point increase)
Creative Family // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.75 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.75 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.00 (1.5 point increase)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
