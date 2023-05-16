FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while roaming through his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood and apparently firing at random targets was an 18-year-old high school student named Beau Wilson, authorities said Tuesday.
The attack occurred Monday morning in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people near the Four Corners, where New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado meet.
Witnesses and police say the gunman walked through a neighborhood a short drive from downtown Farmington spraying bullets at cars, homes and passersby until police arrived at the scene and shot and killed him.
San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said at a news conference Tuesday that four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at the gunman, including one of two officers who were wounded.
Mayor Nate Duckett said Tuesday both wounded law enforcement officers — a local Farmington officer and a state police officer — were treated and released from a hospital.
Get the rest of the information here:
Photos: A list of high-profile mass shootings in the US this year
Monterey Park, California
MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA
A
72-year-old man killed 11 people and wounded nine others in a shooting at a Lunar New Year dance in Monterey Park on Jan. 21. The suspect later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
About the photo: A memorial for the victims of the Jan. 21, 2023 Monterey Park mass shooting, is displayed outside the main doors City Hall in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, April 24, 2023.
Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
Half Moon Bay, California
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA
A
farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms on Jan. 23, authorities said. He is facing charges.
About the photo: Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
Nashville, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE Three students and three adults were killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The suspect, a former student, was killed by police.
About the photo: A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023.
John Amis, Associated Press
Louisville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
An
employee shot and killed five people and wounded eight others inside the Old National Bank in Louisville while livestreaming the attack on April 10. Police later shot and killed the gunman.
About the photo: A Louisville Metro Police technician photographs bullet holes in the front glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023.
Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Dadeville, Alabama
DADEVILLE, ALABAMA Four young people were killed and 32 others were wounded by gunfire at a girl's Sweet 16 party in Dadeville on April 15. Police arrested two teenagers and a 20-year-old man on murder charges.
About the photo: Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Jeff Amy, Associated Press
Bowdoin, Maine
BOWDOIN, MAINE Four people were killed in a home and three others were wounded by gunfire April 18 on a busy highway in a neighboring community. A man who was released from prison a few days earlier is charged in the killings.
About the photo: A woman reacts at the scene of a multiple shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press
Cleveland, Texas
CLEVELAND, TEXAS
A
man shot and killed five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, on April 28 after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because a baby was trying to sleep. The shooter was arrested after a multi-day manhunt.
About the photo: A law enforcement official works Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press
Allen, Texas
ALLEN, TEXAS Eight people were killed and seven were wounded at a busy outdoor shopping center in Allen, Texas, on May 6, before police killed the gunman. It was the 22nd mass killing — in which four or more people died, not including the assailant — of 2023.
About the photo: A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas.
LM Otero, Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!