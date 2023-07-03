Today is Monday, July 3, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories
This morning's top headlines: Baltimore mass shooting; 'Indiana Jones'; Wimbledon underway
Baltimore mass shooting; 'Indiana Jones'; Wimbledon underway; plus, more morning headlines:
Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says the shooting took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area. The deceased victims were an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The wounded ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them being younger than 18. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked anyone with information about the crime to help investigators. Baltimore has recorded nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings this year.
Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. In Arizona’s largest metro area, Phoenix and surrounding communities flirted with a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. The National Weather Service in Phoenix is forecasting 116 degrees for Monday, just two degrees off the record high for that date set in 1907, before temperatures drop a few degrees for the next three days. In Nevada, the first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas metro area. Daytime cooling centers are open across the region. Elsewhere, the heat and severe weather remained a concern throughout the southeast.
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but fires and vandalism continued to target public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans overnight into Monday. The Interior Ministry says there were 157 arrests overnight out of a total of 3,354 since last Tuesday, and that two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage. About 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
Israel has used drones to strike targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank and deployed hundreds of troops in the area. Monday's incursion resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials say at least eight Palestinians have been killed and 50 others wounded. The incursion comes at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to a series of attacks on Israeli settlers, including one last month that killed four people. Jenin, the area of the raid, has been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence has escalated since the spring of 2022.
Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million from 4,600 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. The film, which is the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, easily earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental.” But with a reported $250 million production budget, “Indiana Jones's” launch was decidedly underwhelming.
Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action. That includes Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff. It is the year’s third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021. He fell just one victory short that season when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open. He seeks a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall. Both would tie the records for a man. Djokovic’s title at Roland Garros was his 23rd at a Slam event. That set the men’s mark in that category.
Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race. After passing Elliott, van Gisbergen dueled with Haley in the final laps before the three-time Supercars champion moved in front for good. Haley held on for second, and Elliott was third. The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native, got a chance to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in Chicago as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.
