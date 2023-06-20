A bear was caught on video dangling from a second-story window of a Colorado home before climbing inside and helping itself to some of the family's snacks.
The video was captured outside a home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
According to KABC7, nobody was home at the time but a homeowner said the bear helped itself to pork chops and snacks before leaving through a window on the ground level.
CNN has reached out to Colorado Fish and Wildlife for additional information.
