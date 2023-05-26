Today is Friday, May 26, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Days from a deadline, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal that could unlock a vote for lifting the nation’s debt ceiling. They're racing for agreement this weekend. As soon as June 1, Treasury says it could run short of funds to pay the nation's bills. A federal default on the national debt would send the economy into chaos. The budget flow isn’t the only hang-up. One thorny issue is a Republican demand opposed by Democrats for stiffer work requirements on people who receive government aid. Any compromise needs support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass in Congress.
Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office. The charges were released Thursday night, hours after a Republican-led House investigative committee recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. The House could vote on the recommendation as soon as Friday. If it impeaches Paxton, he would be forced to leave office immediately.
Authorities say Russia’s southern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine has come came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire. It came hours after two drones struck a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea Peninsula. The Kremlin’s forces meanwhile struck a clinic in Dnipro on Friday. A 69-year-old passerby was killed and 23 other people were wounded including two children. Ukrainian officials also said a Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province. That placed nearby settlements under threat of severe flooding. Russia's Belgorod region was earlier this week the target of one of the most serious cross-border attacks from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago.
A U.S. study suggests 1 in 10 people are getting long COVID after an omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic. The National Institutes of Health is studying nearly 10,000 U.S. adults to help better understand why some people suffer debilitating health problems that can last for months or years after even mild COVID-19. In the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers identified a dozen key symptoms that help distinguish long COVID. They say doctors shouldn't use the list to diagnose patients — it's only a first step — but it might help future studies.
President Joe Biden has announced a new government strategy to fight hate, bias and violence directed at Jews. The document released Thursday outlines more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism. The strategy is centered around four goals: increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism, improving safety and security for Jewish communities, reversing the normalization of antisemitism and building solidarity across communities to help counter hate. Biden says the recommendations send the message that “evil will not win” and “hate will not prevail” in America.
An Indiana board has decided to reprimand an Indianapolis doctor after finding that she violated patient privacy laws by talking publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The state Medical Licensing Board voted that Dr. Caitlin Bernard didn’t abide by privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment in a case that became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Board members chose to fine Bernard $3,000 for the violations, turning down a request from the attorney general’s office to suspend Bernard’s license.
Body-camera footage shows former police officers who were indicted by a Mississippi grand jury laughing about a man who died in their custody. The footage also shows one of them questioning whether to immediately call an ambulance for the man. Officials in the state capital of Jackson announced Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of Keith Murriel. Murriel is Black and is seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year’s Eve arrest. The city released hours of body-camera footage detailing the encounter.
Derrick White had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, helping lead the charge as the Boston Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 110-97 in Game 5 on to extend the Eastern Conference finals. Marcus Smart had 23 points and five steals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 21 points apiece as the Celtics claimed their second straight win and trimmed Miami’s series lead to 3-2. It keeps alive Boston’s hopes of becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Saturday in Miami. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 18 points.
Joe Pavelski scored on a power play at 3:18 of overtime and the Dallas Stars avoided a sweep in the Western Conference final with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Jason Robertson scored twice for his first career multigoal playoff game for Dallas, which played without suspended captain Jamie Benn. Jake Oettinger had 37 saves, two nights after he was pulled 7:10 into Game 3 after allowing three goals on five shots. Benn was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for his cross-check with his stick landing near the neck of Vegas captain Mark Stone in the first two minutes of Game 3 on Tuesday night. William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)
In 1987, Boston’s Larry Bird steals an inbounds pass and feeds over his shoulder to a Dennis Johnson for the winning basket as the Celtics win…
