» President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have a pivotal meeting coming up on the impasse over the debt ceiling. Washington is racing to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a devastating federal default.
» Officials say that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest atomic power station, has spent hours operating on emergency diesel generators after losing its external power supply for the seventh time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
» Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens.
» Authorities say fire has raced through a school dormitory in Guyana. It killed at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined number more.
» The European Union has slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine and ordered it to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October.
» The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office.
» Swathes of India are bracing for more scorching heat, with New Delhi under a severe weather alert, as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country.
» In sports, the NBA Eastern Conference Finals is turning into a one sided rout, in hockey the Western Conference Finals has one team in control, baseball had some huge individual performances on Sunday while in golf the second of this years major championships went to a player who has racked up five major titles now.
» In entertainment, Garth Brooks will have a focused crowd in Las Vegas, Martin Scorsese talks about his new movie at the Cannes Film Festival and football great and actor Jim Brown has died.
» Just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape.
» Bob Baffert’s National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes hours after another of the Hall of Famer's horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury.
» NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor.
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.
