LAHAINA, Hawaii, (AP) — President Joe Biden told survivors of Hawaii's wildfires that the nation “grieves with you” and promised that the federal government will help Maui “for as long as it takes” to recover after touring damage caused by the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires that have taken at least 114 lives ravaged the western part of the island.

“The country grieves with you, stands with you and will do everything possible to help you recover," Biden said.

