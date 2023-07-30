Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

As always, be sure to check out our latest episode of Streamed & Screened, a podcast dedicated to movies and television. This week Bruce Miller and I discuss our thoughts on “Barbenheimer” as we each saw the blockbuster films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” last week.

This week’s top headlines include:

Jason Aldean's “Try That in a Small Town” rocketed to No. 2 on charts after a music video controversy.

Hollywood stars joined a SAG-AFTRA rally in Times Square in support of striking actors and writers.

A jury in London acquitted Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges.

Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died at age 56.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will remain with the Angels through the end of the season.

And Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff entered the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press. But first, Bruce Miller talks about how “Barbie” could be in the mix for multiple Oscars during the latest episode of Streamed & Screened.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

