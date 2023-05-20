BALTIMORE — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Mage’s Triple Crown bid in the trainer’s return from a suspension — and just hours after another of his 3-year-old horses was euthanized on the track.

Baffert headed to the winner’s circle on the same day that his colt Havnameltdown went down with a fatal left leg injury in an undercard race. Baffert said he and his team were in shock.

“This business is twists and turns, the ups and downs,” Baffert said, choking back tears. "And then, to win, this — losing that horse today really hurt. … It’s been a very emotional day.

