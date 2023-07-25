Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 25:

Cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was hospitalized on Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

He is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, the statement said.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

Find out more here:

UPS strike

UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The agreement was announced after UPS and the Teamsters came back to the negotiating table Tuesday to talk over remaining sticking points in the largest private-sector contract in North America. Both sides had already reached tentative agreement on a host of issues but remained at odds on things like pay for part-time workers who make up more than half of the UPS employees represented by the union.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement "historic" and "overwhelmingly lucrative" in a prepared statement. It includes, among other benefits, higher wages and air conditioning in delivery trucks.

Get more info here:

Inoue vs Fulton

Naoya Inoue became a world champion in his fourth weight class Tuesday night when he stopped Stephen Fulton in the eighth round to claim the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles.

Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) made an impressive debut at 122 pounds with a dominant performance against the previously unbeaten Fulton (21-1) at Ariake Arena. Fulton had held both of his belts since 2021 and was considered the top fighter in the division.

The Japanese star knocked down Fulton in the opening minute of the eighth round with a big left hand after stunning him with a body jab and a punishing right. Inoue finished moments later, pummeling Fulton with punches in the corner to force the referee to halt the bout.

Read more about it here:

***

Get more recent trending topics here:

Mbappe

Tori Kelly

Tafari Campbell