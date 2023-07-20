Striking screenwriters and actors held rallies Thursday in Philadelphia and Chicago as the labor dispute that halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers.
"We have the same issues," Nikki Izanec, president of the Philadelphia SAG-AFTRA local, said on her way to Thursday's rally. "Lots of people pay attention to L.A. and New York, but our issues are the same as theirs."
Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Lisa Ann Walter, members of the cast of "Abbott Elementary," participate in a rally supporting the actors and writers strikes Thursday at Love Park in Philadelphia.
Tassanee Vejpongsa, Associated Press
The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show "Abbott Elementary." Actors David Morse and Brian Anthony Wilson also attended.
"Enough is enough and we demand more," Ralph said.
Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, voted unanimously last week to start striking, joining the Writers Guild of America, who walked out on May 2.
"We're the voices of multitrillion-dollar TV theatrical streaming industry. And we all have a common goal, and that's to make living wages in an industry that takes advantage of us," Izanec said.
Courtney Rioux, an actor in "Chicago Med," speaks to striking screenwriters and actors Thursday at a rally in Chicago.
Teresa Crawford, Associated Press
In Chicago, hundreds of strikers — many wearing black SAG T-shirts — marched and chanted at Millennium Park. "We're union/United/Never be divided." A small brass band played "This Land Is Your Land." One sign read: "Corporate Greed Stinks." Cars honked their horns in support.
The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.
"I feel like people would be surprised to hear that 87% of our members make under $26,000 a year, and that's just under the amount that they need to qualify for health care," Izanec said. "So that's a national problem."
Stars from the ABC comedy "Abbott Elementary" joined striking actors at a Thursday rally in Philadelphia, where the show is set.
Film and TV sets dot America. Cities like Chicago with shows including "Chicago Med," "Chicago PD" and "The Chi" stopped filming until the strike is resolved. There were more than 30 major productions in Massachusetts last year. Strikers took to the street in Boston on Wednesday.
Disney CEO Bob Iger warned last week that it was not a good time for a strike, arguing the entertainment industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is not complete.
Izanec replied that she resents the fact that the average WGA member makes $69,000 a year and Iger makes $74,000 a day. "Most of us know that we're performers and we're middle class people. We're trying to be middle class workers," she said.
Striking film and television actors and supporters display signs and chant slogans while marching Wednesday in Boston.
Steven Senne, Associated Press
Key issues for both unions include residual payments, which were nearly wiped out by the switch to the streaming system, and the unpaid use of their work and likeness by artificial intelligence avatars.
The AMPTP said it offered fair terms on those and other issues.
Sarah Silverman, left, pickets Thursday outside Netflix studios in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
In Los Angeles, strikers outside Netflix studios included Sarah Silverman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Witaske and Kendrick Sampson. Kristen Schaal was seen on a picket line outside Disney studios.
Photos: Hollywood goes on strike
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Both are with the WGA. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
