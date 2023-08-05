When Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments, it was left with more than $1 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company’s plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers’ sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism.
Like other Jewish civic leaders, Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson said he wasn’t planning to buy a pair of Yeezys himself, but he also doesn’t see the value of wasting the labor and material that went into making them.
“Antisemitism, like all forms of bigotry and hate, must be actively resisted by us all,” said Artson, dean of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies of American Jewish University in Los Angeles. “This move will raise funds for that fight, without minimizing his vile words.”
Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the CEO of T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights organization based in the U.S., said it was better than at least one alternative.
“We commend the decision to donate profits to the fight against antisemitism, which is certainly preferable to the shoes going to landfills,” Jacobs said.
Adidas released more Yeezy sneakers this past week via an online sale, the second such drop since the company cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive statements online and in interviews. The divorce left Adidas searching for a responsible way to unload the inventory.
When asked previously if Ye would receive royalties from the sales, the company replied, “We will honor our contractual obligations and enforce our rights but will not share any more details.”
Adidas hasn't said how many pairs it hopes to sell. And it says, without providing financial details, that part of the profits from the sneaker sales will go to the Anti-Defamation League, which is deeply engaged in combating antisemitism. Shoes sold directly by Adidas in North America will include blue square pins established by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism.
Both the ADL and Kraft’s organization have thus far declined to give details of their financial arrangements with Adidas.
Kraft described the partnership with Adidas as “a unique opportunity to raise awareness about antisemitism and all hate to a community that might otherwise not be aware.”
The Adidas plan drew nuanced reactions among Jews at the University of Georgia and the University of Florida. Last October, the phrase “Kanye is right about the jews” was projected onto the stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Florida-Georgia football game was being played. Both schools put out statements condemning the hate speech.
“I would say it’s the best way that they (Adidas) could have possibly handled it,“ said Jeremy Lichtig, campus director of the University of Georgia Hillel, which serves Jewish students. “To make an effort to benefit people hurt by what he said is what we hope good community members would do.”
Rabbi Larry Sernovitz, CEO of Hillels of Georgia, said of Adidas, "When you make a mistake, you have to not only apologize and show remorse, but you also have to get to the point where you don’t repeat the same mistakes again. In this way, we look at Adidas as doing that work. The question is: Will it work? Will it change the future? That remains to be seen.”
Asked if people should now buy Yeezys, Lichtig replied, "I’m not stopping anybody from coming into our building that’s wearing them. I don’t think I can afford these shoes. I’m more of a sandals person.“
Sernovitz also said he's not buying Yeezys.
“But I think that the awareness of it is important,” he added. “We hope that people will change their ways and not just the sneakers they wear.”
Hadassah Sternfeld, a sophomore at the University of Florida, is active in the Hillel branch there.
In addition to the incident at the Georgia-Florida game, she recalls that antisemitic livestreamers showed up on the Florida campus in February, wearing Yeezy merchandise and displaying a “Ye is right” banner.
“It was terrifying,” she said. “Though I knew I was not physically in danger, I felt that my freedom to practice my beliefs was.”
As for Adidas’ sneaker-sales plan, she said, “Surprisingly, I am not cynical about this campaign."
“Given the circumstances of having a surplus, I believe that the actions taken by Adidas are substantial and will benefit the communities that Ye’s statements affected,” she said. “I would not personally buy these shoes … however, I do think that for those who decide to buy them, this becomes a learning opportunity.“
Tamir Goodman, who played college basketball in the U.S. and competed professionally in Israel, said he hopes the harm caused by Ye’s comments can be turned into positive opportunities.
“Hopefully all the negative things that have occurred can be flipped around and be used to bring new blessings, new unity, new compassion, new forgiveness," said Goodman, who is now a motivational speaker and coach who runs summer camps in Jerusalem and the U.S.
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states
In 2022, there were nearly
1,000 more antisemitic incidents reported in the United States than in 2021 according to the Anti-Defamation League. In real numbers, the year-over-year increase represents a jump from 2,717 incidents to 3,697. This is the highest number of incidents recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting data in 1979—and the third time a year-end record has been set in the last five years.
Incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault—three major categories the ADL tracks—all also increased individually by more than 25%, with antisemitic vandalism incidents spiking a whopping 51% in the last year. Harassment increased in both Jewish institutions and non-Jewish institutions—including public K-12 schools and colleges—alike.
While it isn't possible to identify a single cause of the drastic spike in incidents, some trends stood out in the data: The distribution of white supremacist propaganda skyrocketed in part due to the growth of the anti-Semite group
Goyim Defense League; incidents at schools and universities rose dramatically; and Orthodox Jews experienced a startlingly high (69%) increase in assaults. Likewise, according to the American Jewish Committee's State of Antisemitism in America 2022 Survey, 69% of Jewish adults were the target of antisemitism online or have seen it online at least once in the past 12 months.
Geographically, incidents were reported in all states and Washington D.C.. New York—home to the largest Jewish population in the U.S.—led the nation with 580 antisemitic incidents reported in 2022 with California and New Jersey not far behind.
Stacker cited data from the Anti-Defamation League to shed light on the number of antisemitic incidents in every state and Washington D.C. in 2022 and compare it to the number five years ago. States are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 28 (211.1% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 27 (440.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 1 (75.0% decrease from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.2%
Alaska
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.7%
Arizona
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (65.6% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 35 (75.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 17 (41.7% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.7%
Arkansas
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (133.3% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 6 (200.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
California
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 518 (51.9% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)
--- Harassment: 327 (34.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 178 (102.3% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 3.1%
Colorado
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 71 (82.1% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 50 (78.6% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 20 (81.8% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.7%
Connecticut
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 68 (74.4% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Harassment: 55 (189.5% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 13 (31.6% decrease from 2018)
- Jewish population: 3.3%
Delaware
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (450.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 6 (500.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.5%
Florida
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 269 (253.9% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)
--- Harassment: 214 (345.8% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 54 (100.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 3.1%
Georgia
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 80 (166.7% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Harassment: 70 (180.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.3%
Hawaii
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 4 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.5%
Idaho
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (60.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 4 (100.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
Illinois
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 121 (137.3% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)
--- Harassment: 74 (138.7% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 46 (142.1% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 2.5%
Indiana
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 33 (120.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 27 (350.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 6 (33.3% decrease from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.4%
Iowa
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (No change from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 9 (25.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.2%
Kansas
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 9 (200.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.6%
Kentucky
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 16 (700.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 13 (1,200.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.4%
Louisiana
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (16.7% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 13 (160.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 1 (85.7% decrease from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.3%
Maine
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 7 (75.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.9%
Maryland
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 109 (179.5% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)
--- Harassment: 63 (96.9% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 43 (616.7% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 3.9%
Massachusetts
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 152 (5.6% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)
--- Harassment: 66 (11.9% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 82 (No change from 2018)
- Jewish population: 4.3%
Michigan
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 111 (428.6% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 93 (615.4% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 17 (112.5% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.9%
Minnesota
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (89.3% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 31 (24.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 22 (633.3% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.2%
Mississippi
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 6 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
Missouri
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (275.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 23 (1,050.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 7 (16.7% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.1%
Montana
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (250.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
Nebraska
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (22.2% decrease from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 7 (58.8% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.5%
Nevada
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (150.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 22 (450.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 8 (No change from 2018)
- Jewish population: 2.6%
New Hampshire
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (40.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 7 (22.2% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.7%
New Jersey
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 408 (104.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 9 (350.0% increase from 2018)
--- Harassment: 244 (159.6% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 155 (49.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 6.7%
New Mexico
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (No change from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 4 (20.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.6%
New York
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 580 (70.6% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 72 (323.5% increase from 2018)
--- Harassment: 240 (116.2% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 268 (26.4% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 8.8%
North Carolina
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 39 (14.7% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)
--- Harassment: 28 (16.7% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 10 (11.1% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.5%
North Dakota
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 2 (50.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
Ohio
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 61 (96.8% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 43 (152.9% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 18 (28.6% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.3%
Oklahoma
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Vandalism: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
Oregon
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (471.4% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 22 (1,000.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 16 (220.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.0%
Pennsylvania
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 114 (28.1% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Harassment: 85 (70.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 29 (21.6% decrease from 2018)
- Jewish population: 3.3%
Rhode Island
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 19 (280.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 14 (366.7% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.7%
South Carolina
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 44 (633.3% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 36 (500.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.3%
South Dakota
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.0%
Tennessee
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (300.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 27 (237.5% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 13 (550.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.3%
Texas
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 211 (427.5% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 121 (332.1% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 88 (633.3% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.6%
Utah
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (10.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 6 (25.0% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.2%
Vermont
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (14.3% decrease from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 3 (50.0% decrease from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.2%
Virginia
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 69 (122.6% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 50 (150.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 19 (72.7% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.7%
Washington
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 65 (103.1% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 28 (75.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 37 (131.3% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 1.0%
Washington D.C.
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 37 (15.6% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 24 (14.3% decrease from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 13 (225.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 8.3%
West Virginia
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (50.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 2 (No change from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.1%
Wisconsin
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 45 (104.5% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 35 (94.4% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)
- Jewish population: 0.6%
Wyoming
- Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)
--- Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
--- Harassment: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)
--- Vandalism: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)
- Jewish population: 0.2%
Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Story editing by Esprit Smith. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud
