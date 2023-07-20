NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about "Barbie-fying" your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that's too low-brow, perhaps you'd be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150.
Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of "Barbie" movie marketing.
The Balmain x Barbie collection is displayed at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The store launched its exclusive Barbie collaboration with Balmain last year and sold out of many items in the first few days. Based on the success of last year’s collaboration and the current Barbiecore cultural phenomenon, it has reissued the collection on Monday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere.
There are pink benches at bus stops and pink clothing displayed in store windows. Microsoft's XBox has come up with a Barbie console series and HGTV is hosting a four-part Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.
And then there are all the unofficial collaborators trying to grab a piece of the Barbie craze. Restaurants across the country are offering special pink cocktails, while interior decorators are showing options like vibrant pink backsplashes to "Barbiefy" your kitchen.
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Even the organization I Support the Girls — a nonprofit that has provided 22 million bras and menstrual hygiene products to homeless people, refugees and immigrants — is creating a social media campaign around menstrual periods using Barbie and having volunteers create miniature packages of Barbie-sized menstrual pads and tampons as teaching tools.
"The capability to share stories and knowledge through playing with Barbie is what made us realize we need to jump on this pop culture Barbie bandwagon," said Dana Marlowe, founder and executive of I Support the Girls. "If you can see yourself in a toy or in a doll, we want to also make sure that we're raising awareness about bras and clean underwear and the like."
Some experts say all the marketing beyond the movie is only good for the 64-year-old brand, helping to attract multi-generations of fans.
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
"When a brand owns something as iconic as the color pink, it's good news and bad news," said Marc Rosenberg, a Chicago-based toy consultant who led the global marketing teams for Hasbro's brands like Furby, GigaPets, and Hit Clips. "In this case, I think it's all good news. Everyone in the world wants a piece of pink now."
But pundits also say it's going to be hard for many of the products to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
"There is such a stampede toward this that most people are going to get stepped on and will not be noticed," said Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, noting he believes there will be more losers than winners.
For some shoppers like Hollie Krause of Mahwah, New Jersey, Barbie pink blitz that ramped up since June is already getting too much.
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Krause, 31, said that she loved her Barbie dolls growing up and had about 20 of them along with a Barbie Dreamhouse. So when some of the merchandise started to roll in earlier this year, she bought Barbie-themed pajamas, a Barbie T-shirt, Barbie-trademarked pink lemonade, along with some other pink outfits.
Now she's feeling overwhelmed.
"Barbie is supposed to be for everyone, but these nostalgic collaborations should feel a little bit more unique or a little bit more creative," said Krause, who plans to focus on limited edition items.
Barbie's first live action movie, an homage to the doll with some biting satire, comes at a time when Barbie sales have been up and down after slumping from 2012 to 2015, when it faced stiff competition from other dolls and was under attack for pushing unrealistic beauty standards to girls and lost some relevance. It enjoyed a big bump in sales during the depths of the pandemic when parents were looking to entertain their children.
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Barbie now accounts for one-third of Mattel's revenue and it has been diversifying the dolls with more skin tones and versions with prosthetic legs, wheelchairs and hearing aids. This year, it unveiled its first Down Syndrome doll.
As a result, according to market research firm Circana, Barbie has remained the top fashion doll for the past four years starting in 2019 and through June of this year in the U.S. as well in the combined 12 countries that Circana tracks.
So far, product marketing around the movie has done well.
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Mattel's Barbie that was specifically made for the movie and is dressed in a pink gingham dress, is No. 1 in sales for dolls and for the pre-school dolls and dollhouse category sold on Amazon, according to the retailer's website.
Neiman Marcus noted that it launched its exclusive Barbie collaboration with Balmain last year and sold out of many items in the first few days. Based on the success of last year's collaboration and the current Barbiecore cultural phenomenon, it has reissued the collection starting July 10, the retailer said.
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Then there's the mixed social media reviews for the "Pink Burger" offered by Burger King's franchisee in Brazil. It's offering a slice of melted cheese, bacon and a smoky-flavored hot pink sauce. The Pink Burger comes in a Barbie Combo, which also features French fries (dubbed "Ken's Potatoes"), a pink shake and a pink-frosted donut.
"Has BK completely lost its creativity or is just too lazy to think of something better?" said one comment on Burger King Brazil's Instagram account.
Restaurant Brands noted it is a limited-time partnership sold exclusively in the Brazil market and will not be available in the United States nor elsewhere.
Best women-led action movies
Best woman-led action movies
Women’s roles in films continue to grow and change as cinema evolves. No longer relegated to background characters whose sole purpose lies in supporting and motivating their male counterparts, women are stepping into the forefront in their own right.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the action movie space, with movies like "Kill Bill" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" putting women protagonists in starring roles and quite literally flipping the script on this traditionally male-dominated genre. Women's portrayals in action stories vary widely, from young adventurers and vengeance-seeking heroines to warriors and intergalactic freedom fighters.
To acknowledge and examine this shift,
Stacker put together a list of the best woman-led action movies. To do so, we compiled data on all women-led action movies and created a Stacker score representing a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have an indisputable woman lead, classify as an action film on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 5,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by IMDb votes.
The formula of women-led action movies works: Among the films on the forthcoming list are huge blockbusters, fan favorites, and more than two dozen inspiring tales that offer women around the world a different storyline entirely than anything resembling a supporting role. Keep reading to discover the best women-led action movies of all time.
You may also like: 50 of the best films according to women critics
Miramax
#25. The Old Guard (2020)
- Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
- Stacker score: 79.1
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb user rating: 6.6
- Runtime: 125 minutes
A group of ancient mercenaries led by Andy (Charlize Theron), capable of continually healing themselves, travel the globe to help people in need. The group crosses paths with U.S. Marine Nile Freeman, portrayed by actress KiKi Layne, who joins their ranks for their latest mission. “The Old Guard” was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for her work on “Love & Basketball” and “The Secret Life of Bees.”
Netflix
#24. The Hunger Games (2012)
- Director: Gary Ross
- Stacker score: 81.4
- Metascore: 68
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Runtime: 142 minutes
This dystopian film, based on the book series of the same name by Suzanne Collins, takes place in the fictional nation of Panem, where each year volunteers from 12 different districts must fight to the death. “The Hunger Games” follows Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), a District 12 resident who takes her younger sister’s place in the game and uses her archery skills to survive unthinkable tasks.
Lionsgate
#23. Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence (2004)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Stacker score: 82
- Metascore: 66
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Loosely based on a manga series, this film follows a cyborg (Akio Ōtsuka) and his humanlike partner (Kōichi Yamadera) who are sent to investigate a spate of murders caused by robot sex dolls. “Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence” takes place in 2032 and is produced by Mitsuhisa Ishikawa.
Bandai Visual Company
#22. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Director: Gareth Edwards
- Stacker score: 83.1
- Metascore: 65
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 133 minutes
This 2016 installment of the Star Wars franchise follows Jyn (Felicity Jones), the daughter of a scientist, who teams up with the Rebel Alliance to gain access to some important galactic plans. The film, produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, brought in a whopping $1 billion across the globe and was 2016's second-highest-grossing film.
Lucasfilm
#21. The Assassin (2015)
- Director: Hou Hsiao-Hsien
- Stacker score: 83.1
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 6.3
- Runtime: 105 minutes
“The Assassin” takes place during the ninth century and follows the kidnapped daughter of a general as she is trained to become an assassin. As a final test, she is sent home and forced to choose between killing her betrothed or breaking with her organization. The screenplay was written by Cheng Ah, Hou Hsiao-Hsien, and Chu T’ien-wen.
You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about movies?
SpotFilms
#20. V for Vendetta (2005)
- Director: James McTeigue
- Stacker score: 83.7
- Metascore: 62
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 132 minutes
Remember, remember the fifth of November. This Guy Fawkes-inspired film takes place in London under an oppressive government. A vigilante named V (Hugo Weaving) is determined to spark a rebellion and gets help from Evey (Natalie Portman), who becomes his friend and partner against the government during the staging of a public protest. Evey plays a pivotal role in understanding V’s motivations and rallying people to fight for their freedoms.
Warner Bros.
#19. Miss Bala (2011)
- Director: Gerardo Naranjo
- Stacker score: 83.7
- Metascore: 79
- IMDb user rating: 6.5
- Runtime: 113 minutes
Gina Rodriguez stars as Gloria, a woman who gets caught in a cartel’s illicit dealings in Mexico. She becomes a gun-toting femme fatale who wants to break free from crime’s grasp, trying to escape the cartel as DEA agents close in. Catherine Hardwicke of “Twilight” fame lends her directorial experience to this high-powered action flick.
Canana Films
#18. Spy (2015)
- Director: Paul Feig
- Stacker score: 84.3
- Metascore: 75
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Runtime: 120 minutes
CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) finally gets out from behind the desk when her lead agent (Jude Law) falls off the grid. Cooper must take matters into her own hands; her revenge mission leads her on an action-packed journey of comedy, vengeance, and self-discovery as she tracks down a dangerous stolen device. “Spy” is written, directed, and produced by Paul Feig.
Twentieth Century Fox
#17. Revenge (2017)
- Director: Coralie Fargeat
- Stacker score: 84.3
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 6.4
- Runtime: 108 minutes
Jen (Matilda Lutz) goes on a weekend getaway with her married boyfriend, but it ends with a brutal assault. Jen lives through the experience and aims to exact revenge on those who caused her unthinkable pain. The film’s small cast includes just a handful of actors with Lutz as the sole woman and undisputed star.
M.E.S. Productions
#16. Okja (2017)
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
- Stacker score: 86
- Metascore: 75
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 120 minutes
Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) is a South Korean girl who lives on a farm with her specially bred “super pig,” Okja. But when a corporation takes Okja away to the U.S. for its own materialistic reasons, the pig’s beloved friend must go on an epic rescue mission to save him. The Netflix action film also stars Tilda Swinton as the CEO of the antagonistic company.
You may also like: Best and worst Al Pacino movies
Kate Street Picture Company
#15. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
- Stacker score: 86
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in a bunker after a car accident. Her captor (John Goodman) convinces her that the outside air is compromised and will kill them. Michelle becomes suspicious of his behavior and eventually decides to uncover the facts for herself. Her race for the truth and for freedom drives this intense drama.
Paramount Pictures
#14. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Stacker score: 87.2
- Metascore: 69
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 111 minutes
The Bride (Uma Thurman) is a former assassin who wakes up from a four-year coma aiming to get revenge against her ex-lover and anyone who contributed to her mounting losses. The Bride sets on her path and meets nearly impossible enemies along the way. The original film was
nearly four hours long, hence its release as two volumes.
Miramax
#13. Wonder Woman (2017)
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Stacker score: 87.2
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Runtime: 141 minutes
This DC Comics film follows the journey of Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazonian princess who leaves her secluded, all-women island home to stop an ongoing battle during World War I. Diana’s journey towards discovering the truth about herself and claiming her status as Wonder Woman unlocks her otherworldly powers.
Warner Bros.
#12. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- Director: Francis Lawrence
- Stacker score: 87.8
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 146 minutes
Jennifer Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen, the winner of the 74th Annual Hunger Games. Katniss and her co-winner Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) go on a winner’s tour but soon realize an uprising is brewing among the districts. Later, another round of deadly games tips off with terrible new rules at play.
Color Force
#11. King Kong (2005)
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Stacker score: 89
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Runtime: 187 minutes
The infamous giant gorilla King Kong returns in this remake of the original 1933 film. An actress (Naomi Watts) is taken by Kong during a movie shoot on Skull Island. Her co-workers launch a rescue mission, battling dangerous animals and elements, while she attempts to ensure her survival by forging a bond with the massive gorilla.
You may also like: Movie Trivia for the Top 100 Films of all Time
Universal Pictures
#10. The Terminator (1984)
- Director: James Cameron
- Stacker score: 89.1
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 107 minutes
This classic action film features Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) caught in the crosshairs of a futuristic humanoid cyborg who is trying to kill her. Sarah must discover why she’s being targeted and somehow survive against an unkillable foe. The threats of a nuclear holocaust, artificial intelligence, and ‘80s flair bring this fast-paced story together.
Cinema '84
#9. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017)
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Stacker score: 89.5
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Runtime: 152 minutes
“Star Wars: Episode VIII,” better known as “The Last Jedi,” stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, a woman who shows signs of the force and who seeks out Luke Skywalker for guidance. Rey hopes to hone her skills to aid the Resistance, including General Leia Organa, Poe Dameron, and Finn, in a fight against Kylo Ren. The film is the penultimate installment in the decades-long “Skywalker saga.”
Walt Disney Pictures
#8. Ghost in the Shell (1995)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Stacker score: 90.7
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 83 minutes
This animated film follows Motoko Kusanagi (voiced by Mimi Woods), a cyborg agent tracking a villain called “The Puppet Master” who hacks into the minds of cyborg humans. Motoko’s quest puts her in a vulnerable place because of her target’s ability to alter strangers, and she begins to think about her own identity and what her life could be like if she were more human. "Ghost in the Shell" takes place in 2029 and heavily
influenced the Wachowski sisters, who went on to make “The Matrix” trilogy.
Kôdansha
#7. Lady Snowblood (1973)
- Director: Toshiya Fujita
- Stacker score: 91.3
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 97 minutes
Yuki a.k.a. Lady Snowblood (Meiko Kaji) seeks to avenge her family after brutal assaults and murder. Born in prison for a single vengeful purpose, Yuki is trained from birth to impose wrath against those who have wronged her mother. The Japanese film was an inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill.”
Toho Film (Eiga) Co. Ltd.
#6. Sicario (2015)
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Stacker score: 91.9
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 121 minutes
Emily Blunt stars as Kate Macer, an FBI agent leading an Arizona raid against a Mexican cartel. Macer and her fellow agents enlist an operative to help them take down this collective in a mission that only grows worse after a leader’s daughter is kidnapped. Now, the team must race to protect the girl's life and reveal what's going on beneath the surface in this high-stakes situation.
You may also like: Best and worst Jennifer Lopez movies
Lionsgate
#5. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Stacker score: 92.4
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Popularly known as The Force Awakens, this film introduces Rey (Daisy Ridley), a scavenger and orphan with a connection to the Force. Rey is loyal, determined, and optimistic, ready to aid the Resistance in their continual fight for freedom. Rey becomes a new leader in the Star Wars saga, although mainstays like Luke Skywalker and Leia also play roles in the narrative.
Lucasfilm
#4. Princess Mononoke (1997)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Stacker score: 93.0
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 134 minutes
A young woman raised by wolves called San, along with the wolf goddess Moro, work with a young warrior to come to an agreement. Their choices affect a world where animals, humans, and spirits are all at war because of humans' overconsumption of resources. “Princess Mononoke” delivers commentary on the dangers and consequences of capitalism.
DENTSU Music and Entertainment
#3. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Stacker score: 94.8
- Metascore: 83
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 137 minutes
Uma Thurman returns as The Bride, continuing her quest to finish off a hit list of people who have done her wrong. She tracks down her ex-boyfriend, Bill, who tried to kill her at her wedding years ago, and she aims to finish what she started in the previous installment. While the previous film doesn’t reveal the real name of The Bride, this sequel lets the secret out, with a character calling her Beatrix Kiddo.
Miramax
#2. Aliens (1986)
- Director: James Cameron
- Stacker score: 97.1
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 137 minutes
Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) has been stuck in space for 57 years in an escape shuttle. Her original crew is long dead after an alien attack, but Ripley is alive and concerned about a new colony where alien eggs have been found. Ripley meets an abandoned girl, Newt (Carrie Henn), in the colony and takes on a motherly role to defend her from the existing alien threat.
Twentieth Century Fox
#1. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Director: Ang Lee
- Stacker score: 100
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 120 minutes
This wuxia film set during the Qing Dynasty follows three protagonists: Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat), Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), and Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi). Their stories intertwine as they seek freedom for a more unrestrained life, reconcile with love, and eventually find themselves caught in the crosshairs of battle.
You may also like: Best Robert De Niro movies
Asia Union Film & Entertainment Ltd.
Best women-led action movies
Women in film are no longer relegated to background characters whose sole purpose lies in supporting and motivating their male counterparts.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the action movie space, with movies like "Kill Bill" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" putting women protagonists in starring roles and quite literally flipping the script on this traditionally male-dominated genre.
Women's portrayals in action stories vary widely, from young adventurers and vengeance-seeking heroines to warriors and intergalactic freedom fighters—and, over the years, audiences are
seeing more of them.
In 2007, just 20% of characters in action movies were women. By 2019, there were 27.9%. A
GLAAD study in 2021 found that of the 77 films the seven major studios released, only 20.8% included LGBTQ+ characters. These figures show that the film industry still has a long way to go regarding more inclusive on-screen representation.
Despite its shortcomings, Hollywood has taken steps toward more expansive storytelling.
Stacker put together a list of the best women-led action movies to honor this progress in light of International Women's Day on March 8. We compiled data on all women-led action movies and created a Stacker score representing a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. The film had to have an indisputable woman lead, classify as an action film on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 5,000 votes to qualify. IMDb user votes broke ties.
The formula of women-led action movies works: Among the films on the forthcoming list are huge blockbusters, fan favorites, and inspiring tales offering audiences storylines in which women are more than only supporting characters.
Keep reading to discover the best women-led action movies of all time.
Madison Troyer contributed reporting for this story. You may also like: Sequels that outperformed the original at the box office
A24
#25. The Woman King (2022)
- Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
- Stacker score: 83.24
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb user rating: 6.7
- Runtime: 135 minutes
Starring Hollywood powerhouse Viola Davis as the leader of the all-woman West African army of the kingdom of Dahomey, "The Woman King" melds historical drama with epic battle scenes with beautifully cinematic filmography. It's also a rare film featuring a Black cast and a Black crew in key positions. The film is not without controversy, though: Historians noted the fictionalized characters inaccurately portrayed the warriors' role in the transatlantic slave trade.
TriStar Pictures
#24. V for Vendetta (2005)
- Director: James McTeigue
- Stacker score: 83.24
- Metascore: 62
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 132 minutes
"Remember, remember the fifth of November." This Guy Fawkes-inspired film takes place in London under an oppressive government. A vigilante named V (Hugo Weaving) is determined to spark a rebellion. He gets help from Evey (Natalie Portman), who becomes his friend and partner against the government while staging a public protest. Evey plays a pivotal role in understanding V's motivations and rallying people to fight for their freedoms.
Warner Bros.
#23. Revenge (2017)
- Director: Coralie Fargeat
- Stacker score: 83.82
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 6.4
- Runtime: 108 minutes
Jen (Matilda Lutz) goes on a weekend getaway with her married boyfriend, ending with a brutal assault. Jen lives through the experience and aims to exact revenge on those who caused her unimaginable pain. The film's small cast includes just a handful of actors, with Lutz as the sole woman and undisputed star.
M.E.S. Productions
#22. Spy (2015)
- Director: Paul Feig
- Stacker score: 83.82
- Metascore: 75
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Runtime: 120 minutes
CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) finally gets out from behind the desk when her lead agent (Jude Law) falls off the grid. Cooper must take matters into her own hands; her revenge mission leads her on an action-packed journey of comedy, vengeance, and self-discovery as she tracks down a dangerous stolen device.
Twentieth Century Fox
#21. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
- Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa
- Stacker score: 84.97
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 107 minutes
Though the animated film disappointed at the box office because of its
method and timing of the release, "Raya and the Last Dragon" brought a breath of fresh air to the Disney movie slate. It introduced audiences to Kumandra, a world inspired by Southeast Asian mythology and imagery where powerful women lead as a matter of course. The tale centers around Raya, a warrior on a quest to track down the last dragon and save her world. With her are other strong female characters, including Sisu, the last female dragon, and Namaari, a nemesis-turned-ally.
You may also like: 50 best movies about the Vietnam War
Walt Disney Animation Studios
#20. Mulan (1998)
- Directors: Tony Bancroft, Barry Cook
- Stacker score: 84.97
- Metascore: 71
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 87 minutes
The story of Mulan, now done by Disney twice, is familiar: The titular character takes her sick father's place in the Chinese military by pretending to be a man. A departure from the typical damsel in distress Disney princess, the animated "Mulan" was progressive for its time. Through Mulan's switching into stereotypically masculine gender roles, while previously failing at meeting her traditionally feminine duties, the film also makes a commentary on gender identity that's easy to miss.
Walt Disney Animation Studios
#19. Okja (2017)
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
- Stacker score: 85.55
- Metascore: 75
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 120 minutes
Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) is a South Korean girl who lives on a farm with her specially bred "super pig," Okja. But when a corporation takes Okja away to the U.S. for its own materialistic reasons, the pig's beloved friend must go on an epic rescue mission to save him. The Netflix action film also stars Tilda Swinton as the CEO of the antagonistic company.
Kate Street Picture Company
#18. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
- Stacker score: 85.55
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in a bunker after a car accident. Her captor (John Goodman) convinces her the outside air is compromised and will kill them. Michelle becomes suspicious of his behavior and eventually discovers the facts for herself. Her race for the truth and freedom drives this intense drama.
Paramount Pictures
#17. Wonder Woman (2017)
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Stacker score: 86.71
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Runtime: 141 minutes
This DC Comics film follows the journey of Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazonian princess who leaves her secluded, all-women island home to stop an ongoing battle during World War I. Diana's journey toward discovering the truth about herself and claiming her status as Wonder Woman unlocks her otherworldly powers.
Warner Bros.
#16. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- Director: Francis Lawrence
- Stacker score: 87.28
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 146 minutes
Jennifer Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen, the winner of the 74th Annual Hunger Games. Katniss and her co-winner Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) go on a winner's tour but soon realize an uprising is brewing among the districts. Later, another round of deadly games starts with terrible new rules.
You may also like: Most widely watched but universally hated movies of all time
Color Force
#15. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Stacker score: 87.28
- Metascore: 69
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 111 minutes
The Bride (Uma Thurman) is a former assassin who wakes up from a four-year coma, aiming to get revenge against her ex-lover and anyone who contributed to her mounting losses. The Bride sets on her path and meets nearly impossible enemies along the way. The original film was nearly four hours long, hence its release as two volumes.
Miramax
#14. Widows (2018)
- Director: Steve McQueen
- Stacker score: 87.86
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 6.8
- Runtime: 129 minutes
A heist thriller starring an ensemble cast of four women (Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo) finds its power in what other thrillers don't deliver. "Widows" lets viewers into the lives of its main characters as they deal with relatable, everyday problems. From race and gender to childcare issues, and domestic violence, the women's backstories add value without over-sentimentalizing.
New Regency Productions
#13. King Kong (2005)
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Stacker score: 88.44
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Runtime: 187 minutes
The infamous giant gorilla King Kong returns in this remake of the original 1933 film. Kong takes an actor (Naomi Watts) during a movie shoot on Skull Island. Her co-workers launch a rescue mission, battling dangerous animals and elements, while she attempts to ensure her survival by forging a bond with the massive gorilla.
Universal Pictures
#12. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017)
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Stacker score: 88.44
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 6.9
- Runtime: 152 minutes
"Star Wars: Episode VIII," better known as "The Last Jedi," stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, a woman who shows signs of the Force and seeks out Luke Skywalker for guidance. Rey hopes to hone her skills to aid the Resistance, including General Leia Organa, Poe Dameron, and Finn, in a fight against Kylo Ren. The film is the penultimate installment in the decades-long "Skywalker Saga."
Walt Disney Pictures
#11. Run Lola Run (1998)
- Director: Tom Tykwer
- Stacker score: 89.02
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 80 minutes
"Run Lola Run" is fun and energetic, as an action movie should be. A character in trouble with some dangerous people calls the only person he knows can help—a plot not unlike many others. Now, add nonlinear scenes, three different versions of the story, and the fact that the person charged with saving the day is the character-in-trouble's girlfriend, and you have the experimental film, "Run Lola Run."
You may also like: 100 greatest movie songs from 100 years of film
X-Filme Creative Pool
#10. Ghost in the Shell (1995)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Stacker score: 89.60
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 83 minutes
This animated film follows Motoko Kusanagi (voiced by Mimi Woods), a cyborg agent tracking a villain called "The Puppet Master" who hacks into the minds of cyborg humans. Motoko's quest puts her in a vulnerable place because of her target's ability to alter strangers, and she begins to think about her own identity and what her life could be like if she were more human. "Ghost in the Shell" takes place in 2029 and heavily
influenced the Wachowski sisters, who went on to make "The Matrix" trilogy.
Kôdansha
#9. Lady Snowblood (1973)
- Director: Toshiya Fujita
- Stacker score: 90.17
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 97 minutes
Yuki aka Lady Snowblood (Meiko Kaji) seeks to avenge her family after their brutal assaults and murder. Born in prison for a single vengeful purpose, Yuki is trained from birth to impose wrath against those who have wronged her mother. The Japanese film inspired Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill."
Toho Film (Eiga) Co. Ltd.
#8. Sicario (2015)
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Stacker score: 91.33
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 121 minutes
Emily Blunt stars as Kate Macer, an FBI agent leading an Arizona raid against a Mexican cartel. Macer and her fellow agents enlist an operative to help them take down this collective in a mission that only worsens after a leader's daughter is kidnapped. Now, the team must race to protect the girl's life and reveal what's happening beneath the surface in this high-stakes situation.
Lionsgate
#7. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Stacker score: 91.33
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Popularly known as "The Force Awakens," this film introduces Rey (Daisy Ridley), a scavenger and orphan connected to the Force. Rey is loyal, determined, and optimistic, ready to aid the Resistance in their continual fight for freedom. Rey becomes a new leader in the Star Wars saga, although mainstays like Luke Skywalker and Leia also play roles in the narrative.
Lucasfilm
#6. Princess Mononoke (1997)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Stacker score: 92.49
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 134 minutes
San, a young woman raised by wolves, and the wolf goddess Moro work with a young warrior to come to an agreement. Their choices affect a world where animals, humans, and spirits are at war because of humans' overconsumption of resources. "Princess Mononoke" delivers commentary on the dangers and consequences of capitalism.
You may also like: Classic movie quotes that have broken into our daily vocabulary
DENTSU Music and Entertainment
#5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
- Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- Stacker score: 93.06
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 139 minutes
After decades of leading roles in Hong Kong action movies, Michelle Yeoh shines with her unique combination of acting, comedic, and martial arts skills in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Her award-winning performance as laundromat owner and accidental superhero Evelyn elevates the extraordinary work of mothers, homemakers, and immigrants, who all harbor a superhero side in their everyday lives. Stephanie Hsu's performance as the villain and Evelyn's queer daughter struggling for acceptance adds another fascinating dimension to this action-packed sci-fi adventure.
A24
#4. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Stacker score: 94.22
- Metascore: 83
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 137 minutes
Uma Thurman returns as The Bride, continuing her quest to finish off a hit list of people who have done her wrong. She tracks down her ex-boyfriend, Bill, who tried to kill her at her wedding years ago, and aims to finish what she started in the previous installment. While the previous film doesn't reveal the real name of The Bride, this sequel lets the secret out, with a character calling her Beatrix Kiddo.
Miramax
#3. The Terminator (1984)
- Director: James Cameron
- Stacker score: 95.38
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 107 minutes
This classic action film features Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) caught in the crosshairs of a futuristic humanoid cyborg trying to kill her. Sarah must discover why she's being targeted and survive against an unkillable foe. The threats of a nuclear holocaust, artificial intelligence, and '80s flair bring this fast-paced story together.
Cinema '84
#2. Aliens (1986)
- Director: James Cameron
- Stacker score: 97.11
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 137 minutes
Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) has been stuck in space for 57 years in an escape shuttle. Her original crew is long dead after an alien attack, but Ripley is alive and concerned about a new colony where alien eggs have been found. Ripley meets an abandoned girl, Newt (Carrie Henn), in the colony and takes on a motherly role to defend her from the existing alien threat.
Twentieth Century Fox
#1. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Director: Ang Lee
- Stacker score: 100
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 120 minutes
This wuxia film set during the Qing Dynasty follows three protagonists: Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-at), Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), and Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi). Their stories intertwine as they seek freedom for a more unrestrained life, reconcile with love, and eventually find themselves caught in the crosshairs of battle. The film would become the highest-grossing non-English language film in the U.S. It has been remastered and released in 4K in 2023.
You may also like: Can you guess which iconic movie these scenes are from?
Asia Union Film & Entertainment Ltd.
AP Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit contributed to this story.
Follow Anne D'Innocenzio:
http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.