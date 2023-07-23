HONG KONG — Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with their eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the platform's future in the U.S. and elsewhere.

In China, where livestreaming ecommerce is forecast to reach $676 billion by the year's end, popular hosts like "Lipstick King" Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales during a single livestream. Many brands, including L'Oreal, Nike and Louis Vuitton, started using livestreaming to reach more shoppers.

The highly competitive livestreaming market in China led some hosts to look to Western markets.

Oreo Deng, a former English tutor, sells jewelry to U.S. customers by livestreaming on TikTok, delivering her sales pitches in English for about four to six hours a day.

"I wanted to try livestreaming on TikTok because it aligned with my experiences as an English tutor and my past jobs working in cross-border e-commerce," Deng said.

Since 2019, western e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Facebook experimented with livestreaming e-commerce after seeing the success of Chinese platforms like Alibaba's Tmall and Taobao, and Douyin, TikTok's Chinese counterpart in China.

TikTok started testing its live shopping feature in 2021. Registered merchants from the U.S., Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and other countries, can now sell via livestreams online.

Livestreaming e-commerce in the U.S. — the world's biggest consumer market — is expected to grow to $68 billion by 2026, according to research and advisory firm Coresight Research.

A relatively lukewarm reception led Facebook to shut down its live shopping feature last year.

TikTok has the added risk of potentially facing U.S. restrictions as its parent company, Chinese technology firm ByteDance, has been criticized for its Chinese ties and accused of being a national security risk due to the data it collects.

TikTok did not provide comment for this story.

Still, many Chinese hosts on TikTok view the U.S. as an emerging market that has yet to be saturated with livestreaming hosts.

"There's more opportunity for growth to target America because the competition is so fierce in China," said Shaun Rein, founder and managing director of China Market Research Group in Shanghai. "Livestreaming in the U.S. is at a beginning starting point. There's more opportunity to grab market share."

Rein also said Chinese merchants can often price items higher in the U.S. compared to in China, where product margins are often razor-thin.

Chinese livestreaming hosts try various tactics to stand out and build a loyal customer base. For some, it's personalized customer service, while others use quirky catchphrases and concoct flamboyant online personalities to keep their customers entertained.

"Every host is always experimenting and develops their own tactics," Deng said.

For some U.S. shoppers, the format is a fascinating form of entertainment.

Freisa Weaver, a 36-year-old who lives in Florida, stumbled on a TikTok livestream selling crystals 10 months ago. It employed a popular tactic called a "lucky scoop" where buyers pay to receive several random items scooped from a large container of crystals. TikTok earlier this year banned this practice from livestreams to comply with gambling laws, but some sellers still offer grab bags of goodies that appear to be scooped off-camera.

"I came across it scrolling through TikTok and at first I was entertained by the lucky scoops," Weaver said, describing livestreaming shopping as an addictive hobby. "Now I'm a regular buyer in some of the live feeds on TikTok."

"I personally enjoy the interactions with the host and the possibility of finding something special and unique just for me," she said

Her favorite channel is Meow Crystals, operated by Chinese streaming hosts that often do flash sales of crystals for as little as $2, and grab bags of crystals from $10.

"The host is willing to go to the warehouse for you and get special items, or they remember what you like and offer it to you as soon as you are online," Weaver said.

TikTok has yet to roll out its in-built shopping feature on a wide scale, so many streamers often redirect viewers to place orders on an external website.

Boot camps to teach Chinese livestreamers how to increase their sales sprang up, including a popular one hosted by Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China.

Like Deng, Yan is a former English tutor who turned to TikTok livestreaming after a government crackdown on the private education industry.

Yan started out hawking electronics and apparel online. Finding she had a knack for selling via livestreaming, she at times racked up sales of $6,510 per stream selling to customers in Britain.

Now she charges about $1,000 for two-day boot camps she holds two or three times a month, teaching people how to sell more on livestreams. Yan says she has trained more than 600 people, mostly from China but also from the U.S. and Africa.

"It's hard to say what the future of this industry is. It's difficult to predict," Yan said. "But what we know is that TikTok is the most popular platform right now and there is still opportunity here."

How the 'TikTok ban' and other social media legislation could restrict internet use How the 'TikTok ban' and other social media legislation could restrict internet use