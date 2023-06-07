WASHINGTON — Federal safety regulators are urging consumers to stop using baby pillows that have been linked to 10 infant deaths but are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, despite being recalled two years ago.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer legally for sale but it has found thousands of them on Facebook Marketplace since the 2021 recall began.

The agency wrote to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent Meta Platforms, on Tuesday saying it had made repeated requests to have recalled items taken down from Marketplace. It cited the Boppy loungers as "a particularly egregious example" of a product that puts consumers at risk.

"Until these sales are stopped, babies will continue to be at risk of death," CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement. He added that Meta "has not taken effective action" in response to CPSC's average of one thousand takedown requests made each month over the last year for the Boppy loungers.

The Boppy Co. recalled more than 3 million of its infant pillows due to suffocation risk in September 2021 — with reports of eight deaths associated with Boppy's loungers between 2015 and 2020. The CSPC said Tuesday that two additional babies died shortly after the recall began.

The CSPC is urging consumers to stop using the recalled loungers — as babies can suffocate if they roll over, are placed on the lounger in a position that restricts breathing or move off the infant pillow.

Meta's online policy states that listings on Marketplace cannot promote or sell recalled products and encourages users to check current recalls before purchasing items. The company says that Marketplace posts featuring recalled products are removed when identified.

"Like other platforms where people can buy and sell goods, there are instances of people knowingly or unknowingly selling recalled goods on Marketplace," Meta said in a statement. "We take this issue seriously …"

Most common food ingredients and contaminants that led to recalls in 2022 Most common food ingredients and contaminants that led to recalls in 2022 #10. Cronobacter sakazakii #9. Eggs #8. Lead #7. Foreign object or fragments #6. Soy #5. Milk #4. Wheat or gluten #3. Peanuts or tree nuts #2. Listeria #1. Salmonella