NEW YORK — Wall Street churned to a mixed finish on Wednesday after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected.

The S&P 500 edged up by 5.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4,467.44 after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 70.46 points, or 0.2%, to 34,575.53, and the Nasdaq composite rose 39.97, or 0.3%, to 13,813.59.

The modest moves followed a shaky immediate reaction to the inflation report across financial markets, where bond yields and stock prices swung back and forth several times. The report said U.S. consumers paid prices last month that were 3.7% higher than a year earlier, up from July’s inflation rate of 3.2%.

That’s discouraging for shoppers paying higher prices, but much of the acceleration was because of higher fuel costs, which can swing very sharply and quickly. Ignoring those, underlying inflation trends still look to be pointing toward continued moderation, economists said. Inflation has been generally cooling since peaking above 9% last year.

The inflation report was so highly anticipated because it will help steer what the Federal Reserve does next on interest rates. The Fed has already hiked its main rate to the highest level in more than two decades, which hurts prices for stocks and other investments, and the hope on Wall Street is that inflation has cooled enough for it to be done.

Wednesday’s data likely keeps the Fed on track to keep rates steady at its meeting next week, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas. It could also mean trends continue in such a way that the Fed does not hike rates any more during this cycle.

On the winning end of Wall Street were high-growth stocks that could be big beneficiaries if the Fed is indeed done hiking interest rates. High rates hurt all kinds of investments, but they often most hurt technology companies and others promising big growth far out in the future.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.26% from 4.27% late Tuesday. It had swung as high as 4.34% immediately after the inflation report.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.99% from 5.02% late Tuesday. It also leaped earlier and was as high as 5.07% a minute after the inflation report's release, as traders digested the numbers.

The report said that prices paid by U.S. consumers rose 0.3% in August from July, after ignoring costs for food, gasoline and other energy prices that can swing quickly.

How gas prices have changed across the U.S. since the 1970s How gas prices have changed across the U.S. since the 1970s Gas prices remain well above 45-year median