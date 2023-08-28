NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly Monday on Wall Street as markets shift their attention from the Federal Reserve to more corporate and economic reports.

The gains extended the market's winning streak after it notched its first weekly gain since July. The S&P 500 rose 27.60 points, or 0.6%, to 4,433.31. The benchmark index is still on track to close out August with a loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.08 points, or 0.6% to 34,559.98 and the Nasdaq composite rose 114.48 points, or 0.8%, to 13,705.13.

Companies are wrapping up their latest round of earnings reports, which have mostly beaten analysts' expectations. Still, overall profits for the S&P 500 have contracted about 4% under the weight of persistent inflation.

Best Buy, Costco and Dollar General are among some of the bigger retailers that will report their results this week.

Investors have a busy week ahead full of economic reports that could shed more light on whether the job market remains hot and inflation is still cooling. The latest data could provide more clues about whether the Fed is likely to hold interest rates steady or raise them again before the year closes.

Wall Street will get an update Tuesday on consumer confidence, which jumped sharply in July and is expected to remain strong in August.

The government will issue its July report on job openings Tuesday and its broader jobs report for August on Friday. The job market is being closely watched because it has remained strong amid high inflation and is credited with acting as a bulwark against a recession.

Investors and economists will be focusing closely on the government’s latest inflation update Thursday. The report on personal consumption and expenditures is the Fed's preferred measure as it tries to rein back inflation to 2%. The PCE report showed inflation rising at a rate of 3% in June and the July report is expected to show it rose slightly to 3.3%. Overall, it’s down from a high of 7% a year ago.

Investors closed last week relieved Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would “proceed carefully” on interest rates.

The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in its drive to grind down high inflation, up from virtually zero early last year. The Fed held rates steady at its last meeting but hasn't ruled out future hikes.

Wall Street is betting the Fed will hold rates steady again at its September meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.21% from 4.24% late Friday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell to 5.06% from 5.08% late Friday.

How to invest in gold How to invest in gold