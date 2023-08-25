JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday in a closely watched speech.

Powell noted that the economy has grown faster than expected and consumers kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. He reiterated the Fed's determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target.

"We are attentive to signs that the economy may not be cooling as expected," Powell said. "We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective."

"Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high," he added.

Powell's speech, at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, highlighted the uncertainties surrounding the economy and the complexity of the Fed's response to it. It marked a contrast to his remarks here a year ago, when he bluntly warned the Fed would continue its campaign of sharp rate hikes to rein in spiking prices.

"When it comes to another rate hike, the chair still very much has his finger on the trigger, even if it's a bit less itchy than it was last year," said Omair Sharif, chief economist at Inflation Insights.

Substantially higher loan rates, a direct result of the Fed's rate hikes, made it harder for Americans to afford a home or car and for businesses to expand. At the same time, items including rent, restaurant meals and other services are still getting costlier. "Core" inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained elevated despite the Fed's streak of 11 rate hikes beginning in March 2022.

The overall economy nevertheless powered ahead. Hiring remained healthy, confounding economists who forecast that the spike in rates would cause widespread layoffs and a recession. Consumer spending keeps growing at a healthy rate. The U.S. unemployment rate stands exactly where it did when Powell spoke last year: 3.5%, barely above a half-century low.

"He is still very concerned how rapid the economy is growing because that does actually mean, all else equal, we need higher interest rates just to be restrictive," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

In his speech, Powell did not mention the possibility that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates. Earlier this year, many on Wall Street expected rate cuts by early next year. Now, most traders envision no interest rate cuts before mid-2024 at the earliest.

Powell said the central bank's policymakers believe their key rate is high enough to restrain the economy and cool growth, hiring and inflation. Still, he acknowledged it's hard to know how high borrowing costs must be to slow the economy, "and thus there is always uncertainty" about how effectively the Fed's policies are in reducing inflation.

The Fed's officials "will proceed carefully as we decide whether to tighten further or, instead, to hold the policy rate constant and await further data," he said.

Since Powell spoke at last summer's Jackson Hole conference, the Fed raised its benchmark rate to a 22-year high of 5.4%. From a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, inflation slowed to 3.2%, though still above the Fed's 2% target.

Powell acknowledged the decline in inflation, which he called "very good news." Consumer prices, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, began to ease.

"But two months of good data," he added, "are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal."

In June, when the Fed's 18 policymakers last issued their quarterly projections, they predicted they would raise rates once more this year. That expectation might have changed, though, in light of milder inflation readings the government issued in recent weeks. The officials will update their interest rate projections when they next meet Sept. 19-20.

Some Fed officials, including John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a top official on the interest-rate setting committee, suggested the central bank may be nearing the end of its rate hikes.

Many economists postponed or reversed their earlier forecasts for a U.S. recession. Optimism rose that the Fed will pull off a difficult "soft landing" — in which it would manage to reduce inflation to its target level without causing a steep recession.

Even if the Fed imposes no further hikes, it may still feel compelled to keep its benchmark rate elevated well into future to try to contain inflation. That would introduce a new threat: Keeping interest rates at high levels indefinitely would risk weakening the economy so much as to trigger a downturn. It could also endanger many banks by reducing the value of bonds they own — a dynamic that helped cause the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other large lenders this past spring.

