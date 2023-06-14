WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday after raising it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. In a surprise move, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month.

The Fed's move to leave its benchmark rate at about 5.1%, the highest level in 16 years, suggests that it believes the much higher borrowing rates it's engineered have made some progress in taming inflation. But top Fed officials want to take time to more fully assess how their rate hikes have affected inflation and the economy.

Meanwhile, wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease.

The Labor Department's producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said Wednesday, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020.

The central bank's 18 policymakers envision raising their key rate by an additional half-point this year, to about 5.6%, according to economic forecasts they issued Wednesday.

The economic projections revealed a more hawkish Fed than many analysts expected. Twelve of the 18 policymakers forecast at least two more quarter-point rate increases. Four supported a quarter-point increase. Only two envisioned keeping rates unchanged. The policymakers also predicted their benchmark rate will stay higher for longer than they did three months ago.

"We understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference. "The process of getting inflation down is going to be a gradual one — it's going to take some time."

Still, Powell stopped short of saying the Fed's policymakers committed to resuming their hikes when they next meet in late July.

One reason why Fed officials might predict additional rate hikes is that they foresee a modestly healthier economy and more persistent inflation that might require higher rates to cool. Their updated forecasts show them predicting economic growth of 1% for 2023, an upgrade from the meager 0.4% forecast in March.

They expect "core" inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, of 3.9% by year's end, higher than they expected three months ago.

At his news conference, Powell made clear that the Fed regards the still-robust job market and the wage growth that accompanied it as contributing to high inflation. At the same time, he expressed optimism that lower apartment rental costs, among other items, may help slow inflation in the coming months.

He stressed that the Fed wants to see an inflation slowdown actually materialize before holding off on further rate hikes.

"We want to see inflation coming down decisively," he said.

Immediately after the Fed's announcement, which followed its latest policy meeting, stocks sank and Treasury yields surged. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track market expectations for future Fed actions, jumped from 4.62% to 4.77%.

The Fed's aggressive streak of rate hikes, which made mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing costlier, was intended to slow spending and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Average credit card rates surpassed 20% to a record high.

The central bank's rate hikes coincided with a steady drop in consumer inflation, from a peak of 9.1% last June to 4% as of May. But core inflation remains chronically high.

Powell and other top policymakers also indicated they want to assess how much a pullback in bank lending might be weakening the economy. Banks have been slowing their lending — and demand for loans has fallen — as interest rates have risen.

Some analysts expressed concern that the collapse of three large banks last spring could cause nervous lenders to sharply tighten their loan qualifications.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate by a substantial 5 percentage points since March of last year — the fastest pace of increases in 40 years. "Skipping" a rate hike now might have been the most effective way for Powell to unite a fractious policymaking committee.

The 18 members of the committee have appeared divided between those who favor one or two more rate hikes and those who would like to leave the Fed's key rate where it is for at least a few months and see whether inflation further moderates. This group is concerned that hiking too aggressively would heighten the risk of causing a deep recession.

In an encouraging sign, inflation data that the government issued this week showed that most of the rise in core prices reflected high rents and used car prices. Those costs are expected to ease later this year.