Stocks fell again Wednesday, extending Wall Street's weak stretch this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%. After two days of trading, the benchmark index lost nearly half of its gains from last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite ended 1.1% lower.

Big technology stocks were among the biggest drags on the market. Apple fell 3.6% and Nvidia dropped 3.1%.

The latest pullback in stocks came as Treasury yields climbed following data showing the U.S. services sector remains strong.

The Institute for Supply Management’s latest survey showed that the sector, which employs most Americans, grew at a faster pace than economists expected in August. The sector is among the biggest pieces of the U.S. economy and has remained resilient throughout 2023 despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates squeezing consumers.

Bond yields jumped following the report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.30% from about 4.25% just prior to the survey’s release. The yield on the 2-year Treasury rose to 5.04% from 4.96%.

The dominant economic theme continues to be inflation and interest rates, which the Fed has boosted in an effort to bring down prices. Investors are hoping the Fed might moderate interest rate increases going forward as inflation has been easing for months.

Wall Street expects the Fed to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its September meeting. Investors are mostly betting the central bank will maintain that pause through the rest of the year. Economic updates last week on consumer confidence, jobs and inflation reinforced those hopes.

Inflation has been easing for months under the weight of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes that started in 2022 and brought its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001. The policy raised concerns that the central bank might be too aggressive and hit the brakes on economic growth with enough force that the economy would be thrown into a recession.

A strong jobs market and consumer spending have propped up the broader economy and staved off a recession. Wall Street will get several more economic updates on inflation and retail sales later in September.

Even so, when bond yields move rapidly higher it can force investors to reconsider whether stocks are too expensive.

Beyond the recent mix of economic reports, rising oil prices and a stronger dollar may also be putting traders in a selling mood.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 31.35 points to 4,465.48 Wednesday. The Dow dropped 198.78 points to 34,443.19, and the Nasdaq gave back 148.48 points to 13,872.47.