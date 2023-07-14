NEW YORK — Wall Street's latest winning week closed with a mixed finish Friday following stronger profit reports than expected from several big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.62, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42 to edge back from its highest closing level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89, or 0.3%, to 34,509.03, and the Nasdaq composite fell 24.87, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.

Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rallied 7.2% after it said profit growth during the spring was better than feared.

JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% after it said its profit during the spring grew by more than expected thanks in part to its acquisition of the troubled First Republic Bank. It had been up more in the morning but faded through the day like the broader market. Wells Fargo likewise swung to a drop of 0.3% from an earlier gain after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter.

State Street dropped 12.1% after reporting slightly weaker revenue than expected for the latest quarter, though its profit topped forecasts.

The earnings reporting season just started. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. If correct, that would mark a third straight quarter that profits sank.

Wall Street nevertheless closed out its seventh winning week in the last nine because of rising optimism for the other major lever that sets stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for each $1 of corporate profits.

Two reports this week showed inflation cooling across the U.S. economy in June. That bolstered investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may halt interest rate hikes. The Fed hiked its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from virtually zero early last year, to cut inflation.

The Fed is expected to raise rates at its next meeting in two weeks, but traders are largely betting on that being the final hike.

Treasury yields rose Friday, paring some of their sharp tumble earlier this week.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.82% from 3.77% late Thursday, but is still well below the 3.98% it sat at late Tuesday before the inflation reports were released. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, and it's at 4.73%, down from 4.89% late Tuesday.

Yields rose after a University of Michigan survey on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to slower inflation and a still-solid job market.

Hopes for an easier Fed also helped stocks worldwide to strengthen this week, though markets abroad were mixed on Friday.

Best Cities to Live For Paying Down Credit Card Debt Best Cities to Live For Paying Down Credit Card Debt The expectation of GDP decline is increasing among experts Credit card interest rates have skyrocketed recently Southern and Rust Belt states have the largest shares of delinquent credit card debt Best small and midsize metros to live for paying down credit card debt 15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 13. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 12. Raleigh-Cary, NC 11. St. Louis, MO-IL 10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR 9. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 8. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 7. Salt Lake City, UT 6. Oklahoma City, OK 5. Tulsa, OK 4. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 3. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 2. Kansas City, MO-KS 1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL