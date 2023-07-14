NEW YORK — Wall Street's latest winning week closed with a mixed finish Friday following stronger profit reports than expected from several big U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 slipped 4.62, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42 to edge back from its highest closing level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89, or 0.3%, to 34,509.03, and the Nasdaq composite fell 24.87, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.
Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rallied 7.2% after it said profit growth during the spring was better than feared.
JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% after it said its profit during the spring grew by more than expected thanks in part to its acquisition of the troubled First Republic Bank. It had been up more in the morning but faded through the day like the broader market. Wells Fargo likewise swung to a drop of 0.3% from an earlier gain after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter.
State Street dropped 12.1% after reporting slightly weaker revenue than expected for the latest quarter, though its profit topped forecasts.
The earnings reporting season just started. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. If correct, that would mark a third straight quarter that profits sank.
Specialist Michael Pistillo works Thursday at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Richard Drew, Associated Press
Wall Street nevertheless closed out its seventh winning week in the last nine because of rising optimism for the other major lever that sets stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for each $1 of corporate profits.
Two reports this week showed inflation cooling across the U.S. economy in June. That bolstered investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may halt interest rate hikes. The Fed hiked its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from virtually zero early last year, to cut inflation.
The Fed is expected to raise rates at its next meeting in two weeks, but traders are largely betting on that being the final hike.
Treasury yields rose Friday, paring some of their sharp tumble earlier this week.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.82% from 3.77% late Thursday, but is still well below the 3.98% it sat at late Tuesday before the inflation reports were released. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.
The two-year Treasury yield more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, and it's at 4.73%, down from 4.89% late Tuesday.
Yields rose after a University of Michigan survey on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to slower inflation and a still-solid job market.
Hopes for an easier Fed also helped stocks worldwide to strengthen this week, though markets abroad were mixed on Friday.
Best Cities to Live For Paying Down Credit Card Debt
Best Cities to Live For Paying Down Credit Card Debt
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
As
inflation continues to squeeze household budgets and makes paying for basic living expenses challenging, many are turning to credit cards to help cope with increasing expenses. American consumers now owe $986 billion on their credit cards, surpassing the pre-pandemic high of $927 billion. And while Americans have been relying on these lines of credit to charge both large and small purchases for decades, the record high in credit card balances highlights the effects of stubborn inflation and rising interest rates.
However, credit card use has its benefits—including travel rewards, financial flexibility, and helping individuals establish and build their credit scores. Having a healthy credit score is often necessary for big purchases like a down payment on a house or a car, and can also be helpful when applying to rent an apartment. Still, credit card usage can be a slippery slope for those unable to pay off their balances each month, especially as concerns of economic recession continue to grow.
Monkey Business Images
The expectation of GDP decline is increasing among experts
Inflation and signs of a looming recession are likely contributing to America’s record-high credit card debt, and the expectation amongst experts is that an economic downturn is increasingly imminent. Real GDP is an inflation-adjusted measure of the value of goods and services produced by an economy, and the
Survey of Professional Forecasters from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia estimates the probability of a decline in real GDP occurring in Q3 2023 to be 45.2%.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated probability of a real GDP decline was rising but still only pegged at 14.2% in Q4 2019. As the pandemic made its way stateside and forced many businesses to close their doors, fears of a recession grew and the probability of real GDP decline spiked to 43.8% by Q3 2020. Then, the federal government quickly stepped in with emergency financial support, causing the probability to sharply decline, only to rapidly rise again with the onset of inflation.
Credit card interest rates have skyrocketed recently
The ramifications of rampant inflation can also be felt in the credit card space. In an attempt to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve continues to
raise the federal funds target rate, which can drive up credit card interest rates and make it more expensive to carry a credit card balance.
For over 25 years, the average commercial bank credit card interest rate has roughly hovered between 12% and 16%. But in the past year, the average rate skyrocketed to over 20%, leaving credit card consumers in a uniquely difficult financial situation. The combination of inflation and rising interest rates makes it more expensive to pay down credit card balances in full each month, which can ultimately cause more people to live with unanticipated credit card debt.
Southern and Rust Belt states have the largest shares of delinquent credit card debt
Collectively, American consumers carry nearly $1 trillion worth of balances on their charge cards, but certain areas of the country owe more than others. Southern and Rust Belt states have the highest share of residents with delinquent credit card debt, or consumers who have fallen behind on making their required monthly payments.
The 10 states with the highest share of residents with delinquent credit card debt are all located in the South, with Mississippi having the highest share at 6.2%. Arkansas and Georgia tie for second at 5.1%, and Alabama and Louisiana fall just behind, with 4.7% each. Rust Belt states like Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri also have a significant share of residents with past due credit card debt. In Ohio, 3.7% of all residents are living with delinquent credit card debt, while Indiana and Missouri are just behind at 3.6% each.
Paying down credit card balances can be very difficult, but certain metro areas are better suited for those looking to resolve their debt. Namely, high wages, low cost of living, and especially strong job opportunities make certain areas stand out. Out of the large U.S. metropolitan areas with populations of one million or more included in this study, Birmingham, Alabama is ranked as the top location to live for paying off credit card debt. A lower cost of living of 9.1% below the national average, full-time employment rate of 68.0%, and median earnings of $41,290 after adjusting for cost of living make Birmingham an ideal place to chip away at outstanding debt.
The metro areas of Kansas City and Nashville rank just behind Birmingham as realistic places to live for paying down credit card debt. Both locations have cost-of-living-adjusted earnings higher than the national median and unemployment rates under 3%. Salt Lake City is the only metro outside of the South and Midwest that ranks among the top 15 large metros for paying off credit card debt.
To determine the best locations to live for paying down credit card debt, researchers at
Upgraded Points analyzed the latest data from the Urban Institute, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The researchers ranked metros according to a composite score comprising cost of living compared to average (35%), cost-of-living-adjusted median earnings (20%), unemployment rate (20%), percentage of employees that are full time (15%), and share of residents with delinquent credit card debt (10%).
Here are the best U.S. metropolitan areas for paying down credit card debt.
Best small and midsize metros to live for paying down credit card debt
15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Composite score: 58.1 Cost of living: 11.3% more than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $52,638 Unemployment rate: 2.7% Percentage of employees that are full time: 69.5% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 2.9%
Shutterstock
14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 58.2 Cost of living: 5.0% more than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $48,486 Unemployment rate: 2.3% Percentage of employees that are full time: 69.6% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.9%
Shutterstock
13. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 58.8 Cost of living: 5.7% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $43,983 Unemployment rate: 3.4% Percentage of employees that are full time: 65.1% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.3%
Sean Pavone
12. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Composite score: 59.1 Cost of living: 2.4% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $47,811 Unemployment rate: 3.1% Percentage of employees that are full time: 67.9% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.5%
ESB Professional
11. St. Louis, MO-IL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 59.4 Cost of living: 3.8% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $43,153 Unemployment rate: 2.8% Percentage of employees that are full time: 65.7% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.4%
Shutterstock
10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 59.5 Cost of living: 9.4% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $40,413 Unemployment rate: 3.8% Percentage of employees that are full time: 68.5% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 6.1%
Shutterstock
9. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 59.9 Cost of living: 5.0% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $43,388 Unemployment rate: 3.1% Percentage of employees that are full time: 66.8% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.7%
Shutterstock
8. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
Photo Credit: Harold Stiver / Shutterstock
Composite score: 60.4 Cost of living: 8.2% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $41,510 Unemployment rate: 3.5% Percentage of employees that are full time: 64.4% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.9%
Shutterstock
7. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 61.7 Cost of living: 3.8% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $42,683 Unemployment rate: 2.5% Percentage of employees that are full time: 64.3% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 2.6%
Shutterstock
6. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 61.7 Cost of living: 7.2% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $38,990 Unemployment rate: 2.7% Percentage of employees that are full time: 66.6% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.8%
Shutterstock
5. Tulsa, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 62.0 Cost of living: 8.0% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $39,902 Unemployment rate: 3.0% Percentage of employees that are full time: 66.7% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 4.1%
Shutterstock
4. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 63.4 Cost of living: 4.4% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $44,261 Unemployment rate: 2.5% Percentage of employees that are full time: 64.1% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 2.9%
Shutterstock
3. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 65.8 Cost of living: 4.5% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $42,771 Unemployment rate: 2.5% Percentage of employees that are full time: 67.4% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.2%
Shutterstock
2. Kansas City, MO-KS
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 71.3 Cost of living: 6.3% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $45,491 Unemployment rate: 2.8% Percentage of employees that are full time: 68.8% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 3.2%
Shutterstock
1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 73.3 Cost of living: 9.1% less than average Median earnings (cost-of-living-adjusted): $41,290 Unemployment rate: 1.8% Percentage of employees that are full time: 68.0% Share of residents with delinquent credit card debt: 4.8%
Shutterstock
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.