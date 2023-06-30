NEW YORK — Wall Street blazed to another rally Friday to close a winning week, month and first half of the year after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to reach its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 285 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4%.

The market has cruised through 2023 in part because the economy has been able to defy many predictions for it to fall into a recession, at least so far. The job market in particular has remained resilient despite high interest rates that slow the economy in hopes of dragging down inflation. That's helped profits for companies not fall as much as feared.

“Just think back to the beginning of the year: There was more pessimism both on the economic and corporate fronts,” said Lisa Erickson, head of the public markets group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “And we’ve just seen, on both fronts, outperformance.”

Not only that, Wall Street hopes inflation is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to rates. That would mean less added pressure for the economy and financial markets.

“There’s lots of noise around the edges, but tepid consumption growth and a downward trend for inflation means the end is near for rate hikes,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. The Fed has already raised rates a mammoth 5 percentage points from virtually zero early last year.

Yields in the bond market turned lower after the release of the economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.82% from nearly 3.87% just before the report’s release. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, slipped to 4.88% from 4.90% just before the report’s release.

Easier interest rates help prices for all kinds of investments. But technology and other high-growth stocks tend to be seen as some of the biggest winners, and they helped to lead the market.

Apple climbed 2.3% to become the first U.S. stock to end a day with a total market value of more than $3 trillion.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 53.94 points to 4,450.38. The Dow gained 285.18 to 34,407.60, and the Nasdaq climbed 196.59 to 13,787.92.

The S&P 500 closed out its sixth winning week in its last seven and its best month since October. The index's gain of 15.9% through the first six months of the year is better than it's done in 16 of the last 23 full years.

The U.S. stock market will be open a half-day on Monday and closed Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

