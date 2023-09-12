NEW YORK — A slide for technology stocks weighed on Wall Street Tuesday as the market prepped for a highly anticipated report on inflation due the next day.

The S&P 500 lost 25.56 points, or 0.6%, to 4,461.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17.73, or 0.1%, to 34,645.99, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 144.28, or 1%, to 13,773.61.

Software giant Oracle helped lead the losses for tech stocks after reporting revenue for the latest quarter that fell just short of what analysts expected. Apple dropped 1.8% after it unveiled the latest models of its phones and other devices. Alphabet, meanwhile, fell 1.2% as an antitrust trial against Google opened in a federal courthouse.

On the winning side of Wall Street, stocks of oil producers rallied as the price of crude climbed.

Stocks broadly have been see-sawing in recent weeks amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is done with its avalanche of hikes to interest rates. The central bank has already pulled its main interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades, as it tries to get inflation back down to its target of 2%.

Several reports coming up this week could sway the Fed’s thinking. On Wednesday will come the latest monthly update on prices that U.S. consumers are paying across the country.

Economists expect it to show that prices were broadly 3.6% higher last month than a year earlier. Inflation has been mostly cooling since peaking above 9% last summer, but economists warn the last bit of improvement may be the most difficult to win.

On Thursday will come reports about inflation at the wholesale level and about sales at U.S. retailers. Strong spending by U.S. households has been a main driver keeping the U.S. economy humming, but it could also be encouraging companies to keep trying to raise their prices further.

Several strong reports on the economy recently have allayed worries about a painful recession, defying long-held predictions. But they also may be adding more fuel to pressures keeping inflation high, which could push the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

Hopes for a resilient economy mean professional fund managers are globally feeling less pessimistic about stocks. Traders overwhelmingly expect next week's meeting for Federal Reserve to end with interest rates staying where they are. But stronger-than-expected reports this upcoming week could sway things for later this year, where traders see a higher risk of another hike to rates.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.27% from 4.29% late Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 5.03% from 4.99%.

